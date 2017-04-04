Eyes on Miami, Music Week Edition: Paris Hilton, Marshmello, and Nicki Minaj

Nervo World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 22

Chuckie vs. Vice With Special Guest Nervo at Mynt: Off to a perfect start, Miami Music Week madness took over Mynt Wednesday night when Chuckie and Vice came with special guest Nervo. It was a night of music and rad outfits for South Florida ravers.

World Red Eye

Luciano Meets Guy Gerber at Hyde Beach: There was not one spot available in the crowd once Guy Gerber and Luciano got on the Hyde Beach stage and made a night to remember.

Ty Dolla $ign

March 23

Afrojack Presents Jacked Beach With Ty Dolla $ign and Quintino at Hyde Beach: The night was shook and the crowd went wild as Afrojack and Ty Dolla $ign turned Hyde Beach at SLS upside down. Partygoers were soaked just like the beats that were dropping, including those by DJ Quintino, who joined in on a killer night.

Marshmello, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, and Steve Aoki

Marshmello With Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, Steve Aoki, and Afrojack at Story: Everyone’s favorite snack, Marshmello, was at Story Thursday night, and he delivered a few surprises. Afrojack, Steve Aoki, and Marshmello had a little B2B action going, and even Rob Gronkowski got a mini DJ lesson.

Marshmello

Remix Awards at the Music Lounge by BMF Media + iHeartMedia at W South Beach: EDM royalty and Grammy Award winners touched down at the Music Lounge by BMF Media + iHeartMedia for surprise performances and exclusive merchandise at the W South Beach. Notable artists included Martin Garrix, who presented some of the awards; Nervo, who toured Boohoo's "dream closet"; Cedric Gervais; David Guetta; and Marshmello and MK, who learned about the latest spinning technology from DJ Denon.

Sam Feldt and SNBRN

March 24

Heartfeldt Pool Party With Sam Feldt and SNBRN at Spinnin’ Hotel at Nautilus: Sam Feldt performed at the Nautilus Friday night, leaving the crowd speechless. Also on the decks at the Heartfeldt Pool Party were Feldt’s friends SNBRN and the Him, who also helped sculpt the night to perfection.

Diplo, Mad Decent, and Walshy Fire

Ultra Music Festival 2017, Day One: Friday night at Ultra, Diplo hopped onstage and made sure he gave EDM fans something to talk about. But it didn’t stop there: Walshy Fire and Mad Decent joined him, and ravers went wild. Carl Cox, Marco Carola, Datsik, and KSHMR all made appearances to start the weekend in flames.

Axwell and Ingrosso

March 25

Axwell and Ingrosso with Hardwell at Story: Story had it going on Saturday as Axwell and Ingrosso shut the place down. They even had a little help from their pal Hardwell.

Hardwell and Cedric Gervais

David Guetta With Hardwell, Cedric Gervais, and Steve Aoki at LIV: Hearts were hanging from the ceiling and partygoers' sleeves when David Guetta joined in on a night of confetti-popping fun at LIV. There was nothing but a smile on his face as they celebrated his return. Pals Cedric Gervais, Hardwell, and Steve Aoki also joined in on the Miami night's mischief.

Chief Keef

Nervo With Chuckie and Chief Keef at Hyde Beach: The Nervo sisters brought out their friends Chief Keef and Chuckie to get the crowd turnt and throw down some tunes at Hyde Beach on Saturday.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

Ultra Music Festival 2017, Day Two: Paris Hilton enjoyed her time at Ultra to the fullest, dancing alongside Chris Zylka as they partied backstage and in VIP.

Carnage

March 26

Carnage and Lil Jon With A-Trak at E11even: As bottles waved and sparks flew, E11even closed out the weekend with Carnage, Lil Jon, and A-Trak.

DJ Clue, Nicki Minaj, and 2 Chainz

Sunnery James, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Flo Rida, Trick Daddy, Zedd, Chuckie, and Jim Jones at LIV on Sunday: It was a star-studded Sunday night as Flo Rida, Trick Daddy, Chuckie, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Jim Jones, Zedd, and Sunnery James showed up to LIV after Ultra came to an end.

Afrojack and Ty Dolla $ign

Ultra Music Festival 2017, Day Three: The last day of Miami’s most anticipated weekend of music wrapped up with the utmost excitement. The lineup included familiar faces Afrojack and David Guetta, who realized one day just wasn’t enough for fans. As the night continued on the talented GTA, Armin van Buuren, Ty Dolla $ign, and Slushii took on the revelers and left them roaring for more.

