Paradise City Comic Con Brought Geek Mania to Broward

Is Fort Lauderdale the new hub for geek fanaticism in South Florida? After last weekend's Paradise City Comic Con, the odds seem ever in Broward's favor.

The annual congregation formerly known as Magic City Comic Con took its talents to the Broward County Convention Center this year, following an announcement by its sister convention, the massive Florida Supercon, that it wouldn't return to the Miami Beach Convention Center in 2017.

But the change of location didn't dampen the spirits of attendees, who packed into panels and parties, cavorted in cosplay, and generally nerded out with comic book creators, voice actors, and celebrity guests including Flash Gordon, Ron Perlman, Tara Reid, and Joey Fatone.

Check out the video of the colorful characters at this year's Paradise City Comic Con.

