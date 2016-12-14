menu

Paradise City Comic Con Brought Geek Mania to Broward


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Paradise City Comic Con Brought Geek Mania to Broward

Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 9:05 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
A A

Is Fort Lauderdale the new hub for geek fanaticism in South Florida? After last weekend's Paradise City Comic Con, the odds seem ever in Broward's favor.

Related Stories

The annual congregation formerly known as Magic City Comic Con took its talents to the Broward County Convention Center this year, following an announcement by its sister convention, the massive Florida Supercon, that it wouldn't return to the Miami Beach Convention Center in 2017.

But the change of location didn't dampen the spirits of attendees, who packed into panels and parties, cavorted in cosplay, and generally nerded out with comic book creators, voice actors, and celebrity guests including Flash Gordon, Ron Perlman, Tara Reid, and Joey Fatone.

Check out the video of the colorful characters at this year's Paradise City Comic Con.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >