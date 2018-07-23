PageSlayers Summer Program Fosters the Next Generation of Writers of Color in Miami

No matter how old you get, nothing replaces the memories of your earliest days in school. Without necessarily recalling what you learned or how you learned it, there's nevertheless a sense of the restlessness you felt for the bell to ring, for recess to start, and, of course, for summer — those three blissful months where kids can kick learning to the back of their minds.

But for Dana De Greff, founder and director of the PageSlayers summer writing camp, it's at the forefront. Since she returned to Miami (her hometown) in 2012, she's been trying to find avenues for Miami kids to exercise their creative potential. But it wasn't until two years ago that her concept won the Knight Arts Challenge and launched with help from the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation.

"Going in and it not being a struggle, but people saying, 'this is something that the community wants and we want to help you' — for me as an organizer, that was just very appealing," begins De Greff. "Working in areas that don’t have as many options or don’t have the same sort of resources that others do is something that I’m interested in as a literary advocate."