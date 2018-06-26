The Bass Kicks Off After-Hours Summer Series, Overtime

Miami Beach's Bass Museum is gearing up for the typically sleepy summer months on the local art scene with a set of evening parties. The museum, which reopened in October after extensive renovation and went on to win New Times' Best Art Museum this year, is kicking off its summer series, Overtime, with a screening of video artist Korakrit Arunanondchai's latest piece, followed by a party with tunes provided by local DJ Gami, founder of Internet Friends, an ultra-femme trans collective.

The one-night-only event features performances, screenings, openings, parties, and complimentary welcome drinks to boot. Overtime is a platform meant to shake up the usual stodgy museum fodder by showcasing cultural instigators and creatives that extend beyond the traditional art world. It's combined with a monthly party that looks to capitalize on the dearth of local cultural events from June through September.

"Through Overtime, we're looking to incorporate local and visiting artists in a way that showcases their work or invites them to produce something outside of their typical practice," says Kylee Crook, the museum's director of education.

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, and currently based in New York City, Arunanondchai is a director whose films literally jump out of the screens. His high-art video pieces are usually paired with immersive installations that extend visual tropes from the film into the gallery space. After receiving an MFA from Columbia University, Arunanondchai experienced international art-world acclaim with solo exhibitions at Museion, Bolzano; Palais de Tokyo, Paris; Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing; MoMA PS1, New York; and more.

"The work to be presented at The Bass is an immersive environment along with specially produced lounge pillows. The film features Thai youth styled in Western blue jeans, navigating their homeland with a hip-hop inspired soundtrack," explains Crook. "Arunanondchai attempts to make a connection between the history of Western painting and the shift in global commerce and consumption, relating the rise of denim culture with the importation and appropriation of Western culture, which affected everything from fashion to modern art."

After the screening, museum guests will be treated to a DJ set courtesy of Gami, whose Internet Friends collective has created a social network among the local underground queer scene. His beats are inspired by an eclectic mix of genres from dancehall and reggaeton to ballroom and nightcore . And as they groove, guests can sip on a complimentary welcome drink in the newly remodeled museum space.

The Bass has surely come a long way from its recent past: shuttered for over two years, mired in construction delays and regulatory hurdles. Yet, since their reopening, The Bass has come a long way by innovating new and exciting exhibitions that speak to a younger, art-savvy local audience. With Overtime they hope to keep that energy going well into the summer and beyond.

Overtime. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Attendance is free for members, and $10 for non-members.