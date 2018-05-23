Out in the Tropics Festival Returns to Push Boundaries of Art and Sexuality

Entering its ninth year, Out in the Tropics (OITT) will once again return to Miami this month. The program’s purpose is to expose audience members to underrepresented artists, effectively blurring the lines separating traditional performative arts genres — and broaching mainstream culture's boundaries of sexual normativity. This month-long festival, with events in various venues around Miami-Dade County, includes everything from live poetry readings to micro-plays to folklorist music.

According to Ever Chavez, the founder and executive director of FUNDarte, this festival is intended to promote Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (GLBTQ) artists and their works. FUNDarte has presented Out in the Tropics since the festival first began nearly a decade ago, and in past seasons, the performances were spread over four days. This year, FUNDarte has partnered with Centro Cultural Español (CCE) to expand the caliber and number of its productions, so that they performances can be consumed throughout South Florida for nearly 30 days.

“This will enable us to expand our reach, and in turn, expose our audience members to a rich multi-disciplinary program that wholeheartedly embraces art, theater, music and poetry created by queer Latino/a artists,” Chavez says.