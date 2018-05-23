Out in the Tropics Festival Returns to Push Boundaries of Art and Sexuality

Entering its ninth year, Out in the Tropics (OITT) will once again return to Miami this month. The program’s purpose is to expose audience members to underrepresented artists, effectively blurring the lines separating traditional performative arts genres — and broaching mainstream culture's boundaries of sexual normativity. This month-long festival, with events in various venues around Miami-Dade County, includes everything from live poetry readings to micro-plays to folklorist music.
According to Ever Chavez, the founder and executive director of FUNDarte, this festival is intended to promote Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (GLBTQ) artists and their works. FUNDarte has presented Out in the Tropics since the festival first began nearly a decade ago, and in past seasons, the performances were spread over four days. This year, FUNDarte has partnered with Centro Cultural Español (CCE) to expand the caliber and number of its productions, so that they performances can be consumed throughout South Florida for nearly 30 days.
“This will enable us to expand our reach, and in turn, expose our audience members to a rich multi-disciplinary program that wholeheartedly embraces art, theater, music and poetry created by queer Latino/a artists,” Chavez says.
OITT events are accessible to audience members, both location-wise and by price. Several of the upcoming events are free and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, such as Richard Blanco's poetry reading at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 23 and the Rocío García gallery exhibit, which runs from May 24 to June 22. The exhibit opens with a free reception at the gallery May 23.
Both of these artists, according to Chavez, discuss themes in their work that he believes deserve greater attention. García, for example, addresses sexual identity in her art, whereas Blanco delves into the intersectionality of his identity: Cuban, American and gay.
“By providing safe spaces for inquiry and solidarity, it is our hope that individuals take away from this series a deeper level of appreciation for global artists who are pushing boundaries that foster dialog and consciousness-raising,” Chavez wrote. “If we can foster a more tolerant and supportive community for all individuals, including allies, then everybody benefits.”
For two nights near the end of OITT, Miamians and visitors will also have the opportunity to watch BR Trans, a solo-play inspired by Brazilian visionary Silvero Pereira’s work with with transsexuals in his native country. The author, actor and director believes performance — interdisciplinary or traditional — is an effective tool for exploring complex social issues and various aspects of humanity. He hopes to highlight these themes throughout his performances and through the tellings of this story.
“I believe in art as a social weapon, as an instrument of questioning and provocation,” Pereira says. “As an artist, I feel the need to raise awareness, empathy, catharsis and, perhaps, reduce prejudices.”
By curating a program that explores these underrepresented and sometimes controversial aspects of human identity, Chavez believes the Miami community can only benefit by attending these performances.
“The community benefits from the education and consciousness-raising that OITT programs provide,” he says. “Visiting artists benefit by achieving greater visibility and developing an audience-base in our region, while the region benefits from its inclusion in a greater, global social objective to raise world consciousness on these critical issues.”
Out in the Tropics. May 24 to June 24 at various venues in Miami-Dade county; fundarte.us. Ticket prices vary by event.
