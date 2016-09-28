Our Ten Best Arts and Culture Lists of the Year — So Far

The Venetian Causeway is one of Miami's most picturesque rides. Karli Evans

The mission of New Times' arts and culture coverage is essentially to help you live your best life. We tell you about upcoming museum exhibits, film screenings, and theatrical performances, sure, but we also spend time exploring every aspect of culture, from indie fashion to new tech to dating, working out, and the wonderful, wacky history of the Magic City. Along the way, we compile our findings into lists to help guide you toward the finest experiences Miami offers. Here, for your easy reference, is a list of the ten best lists we've put out so far in 2016. (Meta, right?) Check it out, and watch this space for even more guides to the city you love.

Have you caught 'em all yet? Photo by enchanted_fairy / Shutterstock.com

1. The Ten Best Places to Play Pokémon Go in Miami

Rainy days were made for movies. Photo by Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

2. Ten Things to Do in Miami When It's Pouring Rain

Hit the trails at Oleta State Park. Flickr/VISIT FLORIDA

3. The Eight Best Places to Bike in Miami

Get ripped — or at least recharged — at Miami's best workout centers. Courtesy of Classpass

4. The Ten Best Gyms in Miami

You know this guy already. Courtesy of Flickr/alicetiara

5. The Nine Miami Guys You Will Probably Meet This Year

