ONE's White House Bounce House Is the Antidote to Election Stress

You've tried everything to overcome election-related stress: drinking, exercise, meditation, Ben & Jerry's, more drinking. Nothing has worked — yet. But who knows? Maybe relief awaits you in the form of a giant inflatable White House.

Today, a traveling, grownup-size bounce house in the shape of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. will offer a few moments of relief from the real White House race — and it’s brought to you by ONE, the global poverty-fighting nonprofit cofounded by U2 frontman Bono.

The bounce house, which will stop at Florida International University from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, is just one fun and silly prop in the ONE Vote '16 Caravan. Other elements include a virtual-reality experience that immerses participants in the day-to-day life of an HIV-positive woman in sub-Saharan Africa, and a “ballot”-style exercise where people share what they’d like to see prioritized in the fight against extreme poverty. Because ONE is a nonpartisan organization, the results are being delivered to both campaigns at the state level.

“The ballots are an opportunity for people to select their top poverty-fighting priorities for the next president, whoever wins on Tuesday,” says Claire Hazelgrove, campaign director of ONE Vote. “Top responses include a commitment to end HIV/AIDS, investing America's development dollars wisely to help fight corruption, and for the next administration to create policies that help girls and women reach their full potential.”

Miami is the last stop for the ONE Caravan, which has already made its way to battleground states across the nation. And organizers have high hopes that this campaign will end on a high note: people of all parties gathering to cast votes against poverty and then bounce around like 3-year-olds.

“We’ve really seen people coming together to support the fight against extreme poverty no matter their political stripes,” Hazelgrove says. “Ensuring that the next president has a plan in place to help end extreme poverty has definitely proven to be a uniting issue this election cycle.”

Beyond the election, this global campaigning and advocacy nonprofit engages 7.5 million members in activism to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases, with a key focus in Africa. It is a nonprofit but does not solicit funds from the public.

