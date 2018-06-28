Eyes on Miami: Lil Wayne, Flo Rida, Octavia Yearwood, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
June 20
Mack Main at STUDIO 23 Wednesdays: Mack Main strolled up to STUDIO 23 on Wednesday night to celebrate his friend HoodyBaby's birthday at one of Miami’s hottest clubs.
June 21
Courvoisier Celebrates #HONORYOURCODE at Brick Miami: Courvoisier celebrated honorees Eddie Valcin and Octavia Yearwood for their contributions to the community with an intimate event at Brick Miami.
Saxony Bar Thursdays at Faena: Saxony Bar at Faena is turning up the heat this summer with El Secreto Thursdays, an exclusive, late-night gathering at Faena Miami Beach.
Sbe & the Related Group Celebrates the Grand Opening of SLS Lux Brickell, Katsuya Brickell, & S Bar: TV personality Roxanne Vargas, presented the evening, which welcomed over 300 guests with the official Ringing of the Bell celebration to announce the official opening of SLS Lux Brickell Hotel and Residences, a two-course sit down dinner on top of the pool deck served by Chef Katsuya Uechi and innovative cocktails from mixology concept S Bar.
Sephora & Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrate Sephora Lincoln Road Grand Opening: Ocean Drive Magazine and Sephora celebrated the opening of the new Lincoln Road location.
June 22
Bingo Players at Hyde Beach Fridays: Friday night at Hyde Beach was all the rage when partygoers went wild to the beats by the Bingo Players when they brought down the house with their insane set.
Brightline x Typoe: Brightline announced its collaboration with Typoe, internationally known and Miami-based multidisciplinary artist, who created a permanent art installation at MiamiCentral, the new 11-acre intermodal development in the heart of downtown Miami.
Flo Rida at LIV: “Wild Ones” were feeling the 305 spirit, including Flo Rida himself Friday night at LIV as they moved to the grooves of DJ Politik.
MGL Fridays at Mokai: DJ Don Hot pulled a massive takeover on the decks, where party goers let loose at MGL Fridays at Mokai.
June 23
Jorge & Darlene Pérez Toast the Opening of Katsuya Brickell at SLS Lux Brickell - Miami, FL – June 23, 2018 – Related Group Chairman and CEO Jorge M. Pérez was seen celebrating the opening of his new Building SLS LUX Brickellon Saturday night.
Lil Wayne at Story Saturdays: Lil Wayne knew how to pack a house and deliver a “freestyle” Story to party goers Saturday night.
Zoey Dollaz & Tyron Woodley at Rockwell Saturdays: Zoey Dollaz showed Rockwell how to celebrate Saturday night when he took over the stage performing a killer set.
June 24
Faena Rose Hosts Exclusive Master Class & Tasting at The Salty Donut: Faena Rose members learned the secrets of The Salty Donut’s small-batch, craft donut operation during an intimate and hands-on Master Class hosted by The Salty Donut co-founders Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
June 25
Malibu Farm x TheFoodLegend: Chef and Swedish transplant Helene Henderson is the founder and owner of Malibu Farm Pier Café and Malibu Farm Miami Beach, a farm-to-table destination beloved by Malibu locals and A-listers alike.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!