O, Miami 2017 Plans Bad Poetry, Comedy Night and "Poo-etry"
|
A panel chats at O, Miami.
Photos courtesy of O, Miami/Gesi Schilling
April is almost upon us, which means a litany of literary experiences is less than two weeks away. The annual, month-long poetry festival O, Miami is back for 2017 — and the lineup is impressive.
This year's fest will feature a poetry-by-prisoners project, a Metrorail poetry partnership, and a comedy night — among an array of other irreverent events and projects. We spoke to festival founder P. Scott Cunningham for some of the highlights.
Here are six can't-miss O, Miami experiences:
1. Metrorail reading
Public transportation is about to get a lot more interesting. Lucky riders will get a little poetry as part of their daily commute. "We're collaborating with the county in various ways," Cunningham says. "We’re putting a poem in three languages on the Metrorail single riders easy tickets. I don't think they'll last all of April, but they'll probably last a few weeks."
Poems will be available at various Metrorail locations throughout April.
2. Poo-etry
Have a dog who digs the park? Then there's a solid chance you'll run across a poem on a poop bag.
"We’re promoting the parks department and putting poems on free poo bags," explains Cunningham. "It'll happen at six different parks." So leash up Fido and turn a mundane task into an enriching experience. "This way we'll reach a group of people who we would probably never hit otherwise."
POO-etry bags will be available throughout April at Amelia Earhart Park; Haulover Park; Tropical Park; West Kendall Park; Perrine Wayside Park; Miami Dade Animal Services MDAS.
3. 2 Poetry 2 Ferrari
Poet Dave Landsberger is shooting a poetry-themed remake of 2 Fast 2 Furious. No, really. And the film shoot will culminate at Primary Projects, where Landsberger and guests will read poems in tribute to the Fast and Furious franchise — and deceased actor Paul Walker — all while sitting inside a white Ferrari 458 Spyder.
"We'll publish a limited edition zine, there'll be Paul Walker RIP poems — things of that nature," adds Cunningham.
The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 7th at Primary Projects. Admission is free.
4. Comedy night with Joe Pera
When people ask Cunningham about the one O, Miami event they must attend this year, it's comedy night.
"It's our first comedy event," says Cunningham. "It's with Joe Pera , who’s been on Late Night with Seth Myers. Esquire mag named him one of 10 comedians to watch. He is really, really funny and I think he’s going to be really huge." It's also Pera's first-ever visit to and performance in Miami.
The event runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at Sandrell Rivers Theater. Tickets cost $6 in advance, $11 at the door.
5. Bad poetry
Poetry isn't all seriousness, and the hilariously terrible stuff has a place at O, Miami, too. This night is dedicated to just that, and bad poets are welcome to submit their poems via email to the event's host, Judson Wright (BadPoetySlam@gmail.com) for the chance to read 'em in front of a crowd. Costumes and props are encouraged.
The event runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Artistic Vibes. Admission is free.
6. Poetry by prisoners
"I'm really psyched about 'View-Through.' We're trying to rewrite Google SEO for the term 'miami inmates,'" says Cunningham. "Instead of [Google] coming up with the prosaic stuff it normally does, it'll auto-complete with poems by the prisoners. The work these men and women write is incredible; it's really amazing."
The endeavor is a big one, and the O, Miami team needs everyone's help to make View-Through happen. Anyone who wants to participate can visit the festival website's projects page, read the text of the poems, then type them into Google.
O, Miami
Events run through the month of April. Visit omiami.org.
Related Locations
401 E. 65th St.
Hialeah, FL 33013
7900 Bird Rd.
Miami, FL 33155
www.miamidade.gov/parks/parks/tropical.asp
16425 S. Dixie Highway
Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
www.palmettobay-fl.gov/node/95
15 NE 39th St.
Miami, FL 33137
12986 SW 89th Ave.
Miami, FL 33176
www.reverbnation.com/venue/artisticvibesstudio
