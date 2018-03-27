Faena Hosted a Witchy, Woman-Led Noche de Brujas During Miami Music Week

As the collective fog of air horns, strobe lights, and hazy tourists made the trek out of the Magic City after Winter Music Conference and Ultra, locals were left to clean up the mess and reflect on the week’s events. Out of the dozens of concerts, parties, and after-parties, one of the most unconventional and creative took place at the Faena Forum. The curators at Faena Art wanted to give both locals and tourists an anti-concert, and they succeeded with Noche de Brujas. Equal parts performance art, indie concert, and modern-day pagan ritual, the event brought together a smattering of witchy local and international female artists for a show that transformed their forum into a temple of art and music.

“We want to add to the people, to the community, and to the city of [Miami Beach], as well as to the people from all over the world that come here,” says the Faena District’s eponymous proprietor Alan Faena.

Unlike the exclusive Faena Hotel, which stands just across the street and was recently named the top hotel in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, the Faena District and its Forum are much more democratic. Inaugurated for Art Basel 2016, the district’s programming includes events that are free and open to the public, giving locals a taste of the artistic flair synonymous with Faena.