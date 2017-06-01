Eyes on Miami: Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Others

Carly Engleton World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 24

Silvia Tcherassi and Chantecler Host Ladies Luncheon: Forty stylish women came together for a private luncheon at Silvia Tcherassi Atelier in Coral Gables featuring Chantecler jewelry. Ladies got to enjoy Lolea sangria and canapes and informal modeling, while perusing Chantecler, a whimsical Italian jewelry line that has been synonymous with Capri for 70 years.

May 25

Gucci Mane at Story: Everyone was feeling Gucci at Story, as party goers joined Gucci Mane to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Rick Ross at Ora: The crowd got turnt with Rick Ross at Ora on Thursday night.

May 27

The Stafford Brothers at E11even Saturdays: Memorial Day weekend at E11even was non-stop, with dollar bills flying and The Stafford Brothers on the one’s and two’s.

Young Jeezy at Story: Young Jeezy and friends kept the Memorial Day weekend madness alive at Story Saturday night, with bottles of Avion Tequila to go around.

May 28

Meek Mill, Yo Gotti and Jim Jones at Story: Meek Mill, Yo Gotti and Jim Jones shut down Story on Sunday night, closing out a memorable Memorial Day Weekend.

Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Meek Mill, Jason Derulo, Yo Gotti, Jim Jones, and Adrien Broner at LIV on Sunday: The stars were out at LIV on Sunday, as Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Meek Mill, Jason Derulo, Yo Gotti, Jim Jones and Adrien Broner all came out to end Memorial Day weekend with a bang.

May 29

Mario at Rockwell Mondays: “How Could You” miss out on Mario when he shows up to Rockwell Mondays? The artist performed his heart out at a perfect Memorial Day Weekend party.

May 30

Entourage Tuesdays at Envie: Everyone got wild Tuesday night with DJ E Feezy hitting the decks at Envie‘s Entourage Tuesdays.