Eyes on Miami: Nicki Minaj, Migos, Future, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
May 11
Jim Jones & Cam’ron at STUDIO 23 Fridays: Cam’ron and Jim Jones were “down and out” at STUDIO 23 kicking off Rolling Loud‘s festive after party this past Friday, turning the show into a throwback original.
King Combs at WALL Fridays: There was “no way out” once, Christian Casey Combs, also known as King Combs, blessed WALL with a performance after Rolling Loud.
Lil Wayne & Birdman at LIV’s Official Rolling Loud After Party: Lil Wayne and Birdman were ready to host the official Rolling Loud after party at LIV where party goers continued the night feeling “all that.”
Ashley Greene at SIMPLE Mobile Recharge Lounge at Rolling Loud Festival: Actress Ashley Greene was spotted at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami with SIMPLE Mobile. Greene spent her afternoon relaxing and enjoying the music as she stayed connected at the SIMPLE Mobile Recharge Lounge.
Seth Browarnik’s 40th Birthday Celebration at Saxony Bar at Faena: The innovator of World Red Eye, Seth Browarnik celebrated his 40th birthday at Saxony Bar at Faena amongst his closest family and friends. Not only did Browarnik celebrate a milestone birthday, it also marked 20 years of capturing his passion. Since establishing his career in 1999, Browarnik has told the story of capturing world’s most illustrious celebrities, brands, nightlife venues, and events, as the world turned to the Internet and social media for instant information. Throughout the years, Seth thanks everyone who has helped him along the way. Sponsors included Belvedere Vodka and Veuve Clicquot. Cheers to 40 and many more!
Lil Uzi Vert & Playboi Carti at STORY Fridays Official Rolling Loud After Party: Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert took a break from Rolling Loud Fest for an epic Miami STORY official afterparty.
May 12
Migos at STUDIO 23 Saturdays: Everyone was rolling into STUDIO 23 when Migos were spotted partying it up on Saturday night.
DJ Khaled & Metro Boomin at STORY’s Official Rolling Loud After Party: DJ Khaled was “shining” at STORY Saturday night keeping the crowd hype for Metro Boomin who slayed behind decks on “savage mode” at the Official Rolling Loud After Party.
Travis Scott at LIV’s Official Rolling Loud After Party: Travis Scott got a “whole lotta lovin'” Saturday night when he came in with a show stopping performance that blew the roof at LIV.
May 13
Future, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, & Mario at LIV on Sunday Official Rolling Loud After Party: The Official Rolling Loud After Party came to town and brought down LIV on Sunday with crazy appearances by Future, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, and Mario.
