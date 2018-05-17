Eyes on Miami: Nicki Minaj, Migos, Future, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



May 11

Jim Jones & Cam’ron at STUDIO 23 Fridays: Cam’ron and Jim Jones were “down and out” at STUDIO 23 kicking off Rolling Loud‘s festive after party this past Friday, turning the show into a throwback original.

King Combs World Red Eye

King Combs at WALL Fridays: There was “no way out” once, Christian Casey Combs, also known as King Combs, blessed WALL with a performance after Rolling Loud.

Lil Wayne & Birdman World Red Eye

Lil Wayne & Birdman at LIV’s Official Rolling Loud After Party: Lil Wayne and Birdman were ready to host the official Rolling Loud after party at LIV where party goers continued the night feeling “all that.”