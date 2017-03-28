menu

Project 305 Aims to Create a "Portrait of Miami" With Locals' Recordings


Project 305 Aims to Create a "Portrait of Miami" With Locals' Recordings

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
By Valeria Nekhim Lease
The Frank Gehry-designed New World Center in Miami Beach.
The Frank Gehry-designed New World Center in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of the New World Symphony
What does Miami sound like to you? How do you see your city? These are the questions the New World Symphony is asking locals as part of its latest endeavor Project 305.

Over the course of 100 days (January 31 through May 12), the New World Symphony is asking Miamians to share their impressions of the city they call home by submitting audio and video clips via the Project 305 App or project305.org. These personal entries will then be combined to create an orchestral work as well as a partner video that will illustrate a portrait of the Magic City as seen through the unique lens of its residents.

The project is a joint effort among Miamians, the New World Symphony, MIT Media Lab, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Composer Ted Hearne, filmmaker Jonathan David Kane, and MIT composer, inventor, and educator Tod Machover will work with the New World Symphony’s artistic director and cofounder, Michael Tilson Thomas, on this multifaceted project.

Jonathan David Kane is a Miami-born-and-bred filmmaker who says he got excited about this endeavor because, as a first-generation Miamian, he’s fascinated with exploring the city’s identity. “We’re a really young city, and we’re a city of immigrants. Understanding how we all identify and why we feel at home here was interesting to me,” Kane says.

He has made many ethnographical documentaries over the course of his career and also works with Borscht Corp., a local nonprofit with the goal of redefining cinema in Miami. Although the submissions are welcome until May 12 and the orchestral work and film will premiere in the fall, Kane is already impressed by the highly personal nature of many of the entries. He hopes this collaboration allows the city’s inhabitants to learn more about one another by sharing their individual stories. He wants his film, which will run about 20 to 30 minutes, to highlight the similarities that unite Miamians as a people while also bringing out what makes them unique.

Kane says now is an especially interesting time to create this film because Miami has changed so much over the past 20 years and the city faces so many unknowns because of political and environmental factors. “This could create a portrait of our city at this point in time, and I’m really happy to be part of it.”

The resulting audio and video work will be premiered by the New World Symphony October 21 at the New World Center, with additional viewings taking place at partner venues throughout Miami-Dade County.

Follow Valeria Nekhim Lease on Twitter and Instagram.

Valeria Nekhim Lease
Valeria Nekhim was born in the Ukraine and raised in Montreal — a city famous for its year-round farmers’ markets and multicultural cuisine. Inspired by the amazing food around her, Valeria started the column "Val's Bites" for her college newspaper. It highlighted affordable eats for students and cemented her love affair with food writing. After graduating with a degree in journalism, Valeria moved to Manhattan, another culinary capital, where she ate her way through the entire city. Romance brought her to Miami in 2013, and a month into her move, she began writing for Miami New Times’ food blog. As someone who grew up idolizing food critics, Valeria is grateful for the opportunity to be a restaurant reviewer. That said, her favorite part of the job is stepping inside the world of chefs and restaurateurs and learning their stories. When she's not cooking, eating, thinking/writing about food, Valeria can be found dreaming about designer shoes and trips to the Amalfi Coast.
New World Center
500 17th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-3331

nws.edu/new-world-center

