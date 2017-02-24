menu

New Times Artopia Unleashes a Carnival of Culture


New Times Artopia Unleashes a Carnival of Culture

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 9:05 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Photo by Monica McGivern
Photo by Monica McGivern
The MasterMind Awards submissions have been judged. The finalists have been chosen. Now it's time to reveal who will take home New Times' artist grants — and to party in the process.

New Times' Artopia, presented by Miracle Mile Downtown Coral Gables, is your chance to mix, mingle, munch, move, and more. The event will feature a lineup filled with fun and interactive culture, from live music to art, performance, and beyond. And all this weekend, you can get general admission tickets at two-for-one prices.

Each of our nine talented MasterMind finalists, from artists such as Antonia Wright and Asif Farooq to performers like dancer Agatha Wright and musician Sammy Gonzalez, will show off their skills at the Coral Gables Museum. And they won't be alone. Artist Rei Ramirez (of late, lamented Trump mural fame); makeup artist Desiree Vazquez; and videogame-inspired creative 8bit Lexicon will join them. Artopia guests can also paint their own masterpieces with projected light and color thanks to Project the Idea and mingle with party performers from Angels Entertainment.

DJ Zog, of Power 96's popular Traffic Jam, will provide the soundtrack, featuring his signature mix of hip-hop, house, old-school, reggae, and Latin.

Artopia's food options are just as diverse, ranging from Philly Grub cheesesteaks to sushi and ceviche. Beck's, Prescribed Spirits, and Sparkling Ice will wash it all down.

If you're an Artopia VIP, you'll have even more options: Top-tier tickets grant early entry and access to a sponsored bar. VIPs can also access the "Cuban Art in the 20th Century" exhibit in the Coral Gables Museum's Fewell Gallery, exclusive restaurant samplings from top restaurants not available in the general-admission area, and their own lounge with a DJ.

But the highlight of the night will be the big reveal of who will take home the three cash grants. Will your favorite artist make the cut? Will you discover a new favorite? Will New Times' editor in chief get manhandled by a couple of drag queens? There's only one way to find out.

New Times' Artopia
6 p.m. for VIPs and 7 p.m. for general admission Thursday, March 2, at the Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; newtimesartopia.com. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door for general admission and $45 in advance and $50 at the door for VIP. Two-for-one flash sale runs through Sunday, February 26, at 10 p.m.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Coral Gables Museum
285 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-603-8067

www.coralgablesmuseum.org

