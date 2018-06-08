Lake Worth's Negative Fest Adds International Flavor to the Typical Horror Festival

Watching the vegetarian-turned-cannibal in the French horror film Raw gnaw on her sister’s finger like it’s a chicken wing is cringe-worthy whether or not you speak French. That sort of thing doesn’t exactly get lost in translation. Gruesome is gruesome.

The movie created a buzz among critics and audiences and is one of a handful of recent foreign horror flicks that give Michael Favata, founder of Negative Fest — which includes films from 15-plus countries and takes place June 15 and 16 at Lake Worth’s Movies of Lake Worth theater — hope that there is growing interest in the genre.

“For a long time it was very slow. North America was more likely to get a remake of a foreign horror film instead of a wider release of the original version,” Favata says, citing REC, The Ring, and Let the Right One In as examples. “I believe that's starting to change thanks to multiple streaming services. People have slowly gotten used to subtitled or dubbed films.”