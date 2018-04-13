Miami Dance Companies Take Part in the National Water Dance This Weekend

There is always that moment during any yoga class when one becomes aware of the rhythm, profundity, and frequency of her breath. It is a moment of awareness and consciousness-raising, when the focus is placed on something that happens thousands of times per day, but typically goes unnoticed until attention is deliberately drawn to it. In a similar fashion, Miami-based choreographer Dale Andree hopes to draw attention to the many plights associated with the water that surrounds Florida through the third annual National Water Dance.

Dance companies and student dance groups from around the South Florida area will participate in one iteration taking place at the Biscayne Nature Center in Crandon Park, and they'll be part of a much larger network of troupes participating in their own communities across the United States. Three dance companies will also participate in the national performance in Puerto Rico.

Andree says that before people can get involved in conservation efforts in their communities, they must reconnect with the water. Much like breath, water plays an indispensable role in everyday life, but as such, its existence is too often taken for granted. "What's familiar becomes forgotten," she says.