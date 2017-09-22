NADA Miami Art Fair Returns to Ice Palace Due to Hurricane Irma

It's been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Irma first made landfall in Florida, but its effects will be felt in the state for months — through Art Basel week, at least. NADA Miami, the art fair that's been held at the Deauville hotel in Miami Beach since 2009, announced yesterday that its 2017 edition will be held at Ice Palace Studios in downtown Miami, in part due to damage inflicted by Irma.

"We have always sought to provide the best conditions for presenting art in a fair environment," explained Heather Hubbs, NADA Executive Director in a statement that blamed the move on an electrical fire at the Deauville which was then worsened by the storm damage.