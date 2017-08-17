Moonlight Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney Is Writing a South Florida TV Series

TV viewers will soon get to see South Florida in a whole new light. Tarell Alvin McCraney, the acclaimed playwright who penned the play that inspired the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, has been given the green light to create a television series set in South Florida and inspired by his own experiences growing up in Liberty City.

The minds behind the as-yet-untitled project are among some of the most acclaimed names in Hollywood. In addition to McCraney, who will create, write, and executive produce the show, actor Michael B. Jordan of Creed and Fruitvale Station is an executive producer. Warner Horizon Scripted Television, the studio that fostered Ava DuVernay's series Queen Sugar, will back McCraney's series. And it'll air on OWN, the TV network run by Oprah Winfrey.

According to Deadline, the series will "explore the precarious balance needed for the making of a man." A 14-year-old main character, dealing with the death of a close friend and struggling to help his mother dig them both out of poverty, faces a choice: commit to either "the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out."