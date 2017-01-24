menu

Moonlight Earns Eight Oscars Nominations Including Best Picture, Best Director

Fourth-Annual ScreenDance Festival Brings Its Most Impressive Dance Films Yet


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Moonlight Earns Eight Oscars Nominations Including Best Picture, Best Director

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 9:05 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Moonlight Earns Eight Oscars Nominations Including Best Picture, Best Director
Courtesy of A24
A A

The Oscars buzz for Moonlight began shortly after the film began making the rounds at festivals like Telluride and Toronto. By the time of its wide release in November, the buzz had grown into near-universal critical acclaim. At Golden Globes earlier this month, the film won a statue for Best Picture, Drama, making recognition from the Academy Awards pretty much inevitable.

So few were surprised this morning when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Moonlight's nominations for the 2017 Oscars - eight in total. But that doesn't make the Miami film community any less proud.

Moonlight is nominated in categories including Best Picture; Best Director, for Barry Jenkins; Film Editing, for Nat Sanders and Joi McMillan; Supporting Actress, for Naomie Harris; Adapted Screenplay, for Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney; Original Score, for Nicholas Britell; Cinematography, for James Laxton; and Supporting Actor, for Masherhala Ali.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, and adapted from a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight follows Chiron, a child growing up in Liberty City, the Miami neighborhood where both Jenkins and McCraney grew up. The city of Miami is the backdrop as Chiron struggles with his fraught relationship with his drug-addicted mother; threats and fights with school bullies; and the secret of his sexuality.

Upcoming Events

Moonlight's biggest competitor at the Oscars this year is La La Land, which is nominated in five of the same categories as Moonlight this year, and essentially swept the Golden Globes, including awards for which Jenkins' film was also nominated. Some La La Land critics have pointed out the cultural insensitivity of a film about jazz starring white people; SNL even roasted the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone project Saturday night for that reason — while mocking people proclaiming Moonlight as an important film without having done the work of seeing it in theaters.

The Academy Awards ceremony takes place February 26.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >