menu

Barry Jenkins Named to Time's List of 100 Most Influential People

Raw Director Julia Ducournau: Sympathizing With Cannibals Doesn't Make You a Weirdo


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Barry Jenkins Named to Time's List of 100 Most Influential People

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.
Photo by George Martinez
A A

Count Kathryn Bigelow among Barry Jenkins' many fans.

Bigelow, the Oscar-winning director of The Hurt Locker, penned the short but heartfelt praise for Jenkins, who directed the film Moonlight, in Time magazine's 2017 issue "The 100 Most Influential People," in which Jenkins appears alongside icons such as Margaret Atwood, LeBron James, and Pope Francis.

Related Stories

"Barry Jenkins is one of the rare artists who are willing to look into the deeper places of themselves and society in order to provide a lens through which we may discover the humanity at our core," she writes. "And he has come to the attention of the world at precisely the right moment, just when we most need someone to give voice to those who have not been heard."

Time is just the latest entity to lavish praise on Jenkins and his work. The Liberty City native has earned plenty of accolades since the release of his inimitable feature film, most notably at the Oscars in February, when an apparent envelope mixup turned Moonlight's Best Picture win into one of the most memorable awards show moments in history. Amazon recently tapped him to adapt and direct Colson Whitehead's novel The Underground Railroad into a series.

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney at the 2017 Oscars.
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney at the 2017 Oscars.
ABC/Eddy Chen

And outpouring of love for Jenkins isn't slowing, especially in Miami. Earlier this week, Miami-Dade County renamed a Liberty City street "Moonlight Way," honoring the film and its cultural impact. And tomorrow Jenkins will appear with Tarell Alvin McCraney, the renowned Liberty City playwright who wrote the play that Jenkins adapted into Moonlight, at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center for a ceremony where they'll be honored by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Commissioner Audrey M. Edmonson. The event will mark Jenkins and McCraney's first public appearance together since the Oscars.

Saturday's event will also include a free screening of Moonlight, and a panel discussion with the film's cast and producers.

Moonlight ceremony, panel, and screening
Noon Saturday, April 22, at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. RSVP via ahcacmiami.eventbrite.com.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center
More Info
More Info

6161 NW 22nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33142

305-638-6771

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >