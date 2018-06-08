"Monarchs" Exhibit at MOCA Interrogates the Borders Between Countries and Cultures

In the current American political climate, it’s imperative to listen to the voices of the disenfranchised, such as those of immigrants and the indigenous. In “Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly,” an exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA), independent curator Risa Puleo shows the work of 37 artists native to the Americas who are exploring themes like inheritance, migration, and transformation.

Puleo, who is originally from Texas, began crafting the exhibition in 2016 as a response to the defense of Standing Rock Sioux Nation during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests and the presidential campaign that ran on the promise of building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“In the summer of 2016, Standing Rock was getting started and there was a presidential election campaign focused on the border wall between Texas and Mexico. I am originally from Texas and by that I mean my family has been living in Texas since before the Spanish. We are the people of Texas. What I saw when I saw these two kinds of events unfolding that summer was that these events completely related to each other,” explains Puleo.