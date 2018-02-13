Periodically Is Miami's New Party "for Girls Who Like Girls"

“Girls take over local gay bar!” Molto Restaurant + Bar’s flyer exclaims for Periodically, a monthly girls' party that kicks off this Thursday.

“Periodically is our girl party that I’m trying to throw because there are no girl nights in Miami or Miami Beach,” says Raymond Ortega, the general manager of Molto.

Ortega, who has been tending bar in Miami for more than a decade, including at Palace in South Beach, noticed a lot of events were geared toward gay men in the community but far fewer for gay women.