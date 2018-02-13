Periodically Is Miami's New Party "for Girls Who Like Girls"

“Girls take over local gay bar!” Molto Restaurant + Bar’s flyer exclaims for Periodically, a monthly girls' party that kicks off this Thursday.
“Periodically is our girl party that I’m trying to throw because
Ortega, who has been tending bar in Miami for more than a decade, including at Palace in South Beach, noticed a lot of events were geared toward gay men in the community but far fewer for gay women.
“Molto is a local gay bar, a cool hangout. Girls come to Molto in a group and support us all the time. Why can’t we do something for them?” he says.
The event will be female-centric, with lesbian bartenders and shot girls, a female DJ, and a Drag King instead of a Drag Queen. Local “gay-lebrity” Noel Aru will host, and DJ La Trice Perry will spin at the first installment of Periodically. Molto, which is also a full-service restaurant, will offer food and drink specials such as happy-hour appetizer prices, $15 cocktail pitchers, $20 beer buckets, and $7 beer and whiskey shots.
To advertise the event, Ortega and his team got creative. “We made a newspaper ad about girls taking over a gay bar. Instead of boys, it’ll be girls taking over.” The tongue-in-cheek ad asks, “Did they seriously name a monthly lesbian party Periodically?” You bet they did.
Periodically. 8 p.m. Thursday, February 15, at Molto Restaurant + Bar, 1237 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8062; moltosouthbeach.com. Admission is free.
