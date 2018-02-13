 


Tlo Ivy will perform at Periodically this Thursday.EXPAND
Tlo Ivy will perform at Periodically this Thursday.
Photo by Andrew Stankus

Periodically Is Miami's New Party "for Girls Who Like Girls"

Minhae Shim Roth | February 13, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

“Girls take over local gay bar!” Molto Restaurant + Bar’s flyer exclaims for Periodically, a monthly girls' party that kicks off this Thursday.

“Periodically is our girl party that I’m trying to throw because there are no girl nights in Miami or Miami Beach,” says Raymond Ortega, the general manager of Molto.

Ortega, who has been tending bar in Miami for more than a decade, including at Palace in South Beach, noticed a lot of events were geared toward gay men in the community but far fewer for gay women.

“Molto is a local gay bar, a cool hangout. Girls come to Molto in a group and support us all the time. Why can’t we do something for them?” he says.

The event will be female-centric, with lesbian bartenders and shot girls, a female DJ, and a Drag King instead of a Drag Queen. Local “gay-lebrity” Noel Aru will host, and DJ La Trice Perry will spin at the first installment of Periodically. Molto, which is also a full-service restaurant, will offer food and drink specials such as happy-hour appetizer prices, $15 cocktail pitchers, $20 beer buckets, and $7 beer and whiskey shots.

To advertise the event, Ortega and his team got creative. “We made a newspaper ad about girls taking over a gay bar. Instead of boys, it’ll be girls taking over.” The tongue-in-cheek ad asks, “Did they seriously name a monthly lesbian party Periodically?” You bet they did.

Periodically. 8 p.m. Thursday, February 15, at Molto Restaurant + Bar, 1237 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8062; moltosouthbeach.com. Admission is free.

