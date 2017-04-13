MoijiLaLa Invites Miami Artists to Make Their Own Emojis

Courtesy of MojiLala

Chances are you haven't given too much thought to where your emojis come from. Every once in awhile a couple new yellow-faced options or farm animals pop up, and you're mildly amused for a minute, but overall, unimpressed. Emojis rarely speak to you, unless of course, you brought to life the wonderful Miami emojis we here at New Times created last year. Those were dope.

But overall, emojis just don't matter. They are a thing your Mom sends you and you forget about.

Until now. A local company is making emojis great again (#MEGA), by monetizing artwork through original emojis and stickers local Miami artists create. With the click of a download button, you can help support a struggling artist, and at the same time send the hottest fire emojis this side of Hialeah.

The people behind this ingenious idea call themselves MojiLala. Their company targets artists sick and tired of having nowhere to display their art, and that are looking to make a buck off their talent. Dana Loberg, CEO and Co-founder of MojiLaLa, tells New Times the emoji game seemed broken, so her company set out to fix it.

"As a general consumer, the system feels broken when it comes to finding an emoji/sticker package, downloading the package, and then looking for the one emoji you want to send," Loberg said. " Then, having that permanent package there which you’ll likely never use again felt cumbersome. Plus, there’s also not a lot of diversity in the stickers— there was always something lacking from the options."

"Artists all over the internet were asking how they can get their stickers in Facebook, Line, or other chat apps. This was the ah-ha moment: when you see lots of artists asking the same question over and over and no real solution—we knew we had to build MojiLaLa. Our platform helps not only Miami artists, but artists all over the world. It brings them exposure, distribution, money and allows artists to focus on what’s most important to them: their art."

According to Loberg, MojiLaLa has been a new and exciting way for Miami artists to cash in on their talent, without all of the hassles that come with the traditional forms of showing off art. The MojiLaLa process is fairly easy: Artists deliver their work, quickly, and free of charge to iMessage users who crave fresh and unique emojis. In exchange, artists receive 50% of the profits of sales of their emojis — that's it.

"Some artists have never made a sticker package, but learn about MojiLaLa and start to create and submit them to our platform," Loberg said. "We also encourage artists to create packages that are local to where they live, covering topics that are most interesting to them in order to bring more diversity and local/geo stickers to the platform."

Artists can join MojiLaLa by creating a profile and submitting their stickers at www.creator.mojilala.com. The company automatically generates an iMessage sticker pack and shows them data on how it’s trending in the Apple store. The artists decide the cost of the package, ranging from free, $.99, $1.99, etc.