Eyes on Miami: MLB All-Stars, J-Lo, Jamie Foxx, and Others
|
Thais Monteiro, Alex Mitchell and Ana Machado
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
July 8
Doheny Room Saturdays: Doheny Room was full of celebrations Saturday night as Miamians came together to celebrate the birthday of Alex Mitchell.
|
World Red Eye
DubVision at ORA: The brothers of DubVision conquered the night with progressive dance music that stirred up the night as party goers passed the drinks around ORA.
|
Mase
World Red Eye
Mase at Story: Mase never disappoints, and that's exactly how it went down Saturday night at Story.
|
Blue Logan
World Red Eye
MasterCard All-Star Game Weekend Masterpass House at W South Beach: Baseball lovers and MLB players scored the VIP treatment throughout All-Star Weekend at the W South Beach, where Mastercard posted up its Masterpass House offering exclusive experiences for guests. Visitors to the house seized the opportunity to meet MLB alumni, enjoy interactive baseball experiences, commemorative All-Star Game Topps trading cards, and more.
|
World Red Eye
Swim Club at Hyde Beach: Whether you’re celebrating a bride or a champagne binge, you know you’re doing it right if you’re at Hyde Beach.
|
Chyno
World Red Eye
July 9
Chyno at Story: Chyno made his way to Story with Latin vibes that moved everyone on the dance floor.
|
Jamie Foxx
World Red Eye
MLB All-Star Bash 2017 Sponsored by Captain Morgan at ORA: During one of baseball’s biggest weeks, Captain Morgan encouraged athletes and celebrities to "live like a captain" during the MLB All-Star Bash at ORA. Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails from Captain Morgan throughout the night, including the Morgan Mule and one containing the new coconut shot, LocoNut.
|
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
World Red Eye
New Era Cap Hosts MLB All-Star Game Celebration at Beachcraft at 1 Hotel South Beach: New Era Cap, the official cap of the MLB, hosted its MLB All-Star Game Party at Beachcraft at 1 Hotel South Beach during All-Star weekend. Famous faces including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Christina Milian, and Micah Johnson. The celebration also included DJ Sets and performances by Amin and Metro Boomin.
|
World Red Eye
The Adrienne Arsht Center Kicks Off Breakin’ Convention with B-Miami Battle: The Adrienne Arsht Center kicked off Breakin’ Convention, the world’s biggest festival of hip-hop dance theatre, with B-Miami Battle. Hundreds of people cheered on local dance crews as they competed for a chance to perform at Breakin’ Convention Miami 2017 this October and win a $1,500 cash prize. After epic battles, Miami’s Future Force Crew were crowned winners. Scheduled for October 20 and 21, Breakin’ Convention presented by the Adrienne Arsht Center and the Knight Foundation, will feature performances by world champion dance crews and local acts from around the corner, free dance workshops, graffiti installations, DJs, freestyle sessions and more.
|
Jason Amos, Matt Werner, Joel Embiid, Dave Osokow, and Giancarlo Stanton
World Red Eye
July 10
Giancarlo Stanton, Joel Embiid, AJ Ramos, & David Ortiz at Rockwell Mondays: Giancarlo Stanton, Joel Embiid, AJ Ramos and David Ortiz all huddled at Rockwell Monday night to celebrate the success of the MLB Home Run Derby.
743 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
2395 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, Florida 33139
www.craftrestaurantsinc.com/beachcraft
2000 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL
136 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1701 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
