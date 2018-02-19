Artist Mitya Trotsky Captures the Joy and Ennui of Cruise Passengers

For most people, a cruise ship represents a relaxing vacation in the middle of the ocean. For Mitya Trotsky, however, these sea vessels offer those on land an opportunity to catch a glimpse of humanity in its unadulterated form.

That’s why the Miami-based artist decided to make photos of cruise ship balconies the focus of his latest exhibition, “A Supposedly Fun Thing.” This show aims to capture candid images of individuals on their balconies as they leave their everyday lives behind to embark on journeys.

Trostky, who lived in a condominium near the channel at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, a hub for cruise ships, was inspired by watching cruisers from this vantage point. It’s from that viewpoint that he chose to take the photos for his exhibit.