Bill Murray Documentary Headlines the Miami Independent Film Fest

You’ve heard the urban legend about Bill Murray putting his hands over a stranger’s eyes before revealing himself and saying, “No one will believe you.” Maybe you’ve come across a photo online of what appears to be the Lost in Translation actor crashing a kickball game or washing dishes at a college house party. Now watch the supposed witnesses tell the tales themselves on camera when The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man makes its Miami premiere July 21 at the third-annual Miami Independent Film Festival.

Director Tommy Avallone is scheduled to take part in a Q&A following the screening.

The Bill Murray Stories is one of 18 movies from around the world that will be showing at the Miami Independent Film Festival — AKA the Mindie Film Festival (Miami + Indie = Mindie) — which takes place July 20 through 22 at Miami Beach Cinematheque.

The Mindie Film Festival received around 1,000 submissions from over 50 countries throughout the year and selected winners on a monthly basis that would go into consideration for the festival. Submissions were to be judged on overall quality, production value, story development, and cinematography.

Of the 92 monthly winners, the fest chose one narrative, French romance drama Just a Fling; one documentary, Italy’s ‘78: The Getaway, the true story of a man held captive by the mafia for 78 days; and 15 short films, in addition to The Bill Murray Stories.

Looking to break into the industry? The fest will also include a casting workshop July 21 hosted by Miami producer Monica Sorelle, who served as the background casting coordinator for Best Picture Oscar-winner Moonlight.

“[Sorelle] will demonstrate the ins and outs of the casting process for both filmmakers and actors, including how to run and publicize a casting call, what to expect in the casting room, callbacks and casting extras," says Laura Gasperini, who launched the fest with codirector Valentina Vincenzini and president of jury Isabella Roberto.

Tickets to the Mindie Film Festival are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our goal is to bring culture to the community,” Gasperini says, “and make it accessible to everyone.”

Miami Independent Film Festival. July 20 through 22, at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miamindiefest.com. Admission is free.