Stand-Up Comedian Mike Birbiglia Wields the Power of Laughing at Himself

Comedian Michelle Wolf's earth-scorching routine at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner last month was spectacularly uncomfortable in part because the subjects of her ridicule were in the room — and in the case of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, mere feet away.

Fellow standup comic Mike Birbiglia watched the high-profile roasting like everyone else. Coincidentally, on his latest Netflix special, Thank God for Jokes, he told the audience that he follows this rule: Never tell jokes to the people who are the butt of those jokes.

"Or do so at your own peril," he tells New Times. "It's interesting. I was just interviewing [comedian] Hasan Minhaj for my podcast — he hosted the correspondents' dinner last year — and I told him I found him to be a very easygoing person who is open to discussing anything in a time when people are very, very sensitive about even discussing certain topics. And he said, 'Freedom of speech is a misleading idea because it's not freedom without consequences.' I think that's true: People have every right to not enjoy what Michelle said, but she has every right to say it."