Halloween 2017: Miami's Ten Best Costume Parties

Halloween is looming, and setting foot near a chaotic party store can make or break you. As Miami prepares for one of its rowdiest nights of the year, it's time to get those final Halloween looks in order. When it comes to dressing up for the occasion, the Magic City doesn't mess around. It's all fun and games until you lose the costume contest that's worth $1,000 — or worse, a free bar tab.

We've rounded up some of the best costume balls across town, from fancy to free. You might even win some cash. Here are Miami's ten best places to show off your Halloween costumes.

Whoa Photo by George Martinez

1. Halloween night on Lincoln Road. On Halloween night, all of Miami’s grade-A freaks come out to get buck wild and roam Lincoln Road’s mile-long promenade. This spot is Miami’s ultimate Halloween hub. The free annual bash draws thousands of costumed revelers, including some of the city’s kookiest and most elaborate looks. Don’t believe us? Here’s proof. According to its site, the event is family-friendly from 5 to 8 p.m., but after that, we suggest taking the kids home. The ten-block stretch of utter insanity in South Beach can best be described as a gigantic Halloween catwalk. 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Lincoln Road Mall, on Lincoln Road between Alton Road and Washington Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-389-3767; lincolnroadmall.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Vizcaya's Halloween Sundowner 2016. Photo by Karli Evans

2. Vizcaya's 31st-annual Halloween Sundowner. It's all about mystery, myth, and fantasy at Vizcaya's Halloween Sundowner, hosted by NBC 6's Roxy Vargas. Now that the weather is cooling, dancing under the night sky with views of the bay isn't a bad way to spend a night of masked debauchery. The iconic Halloween soiree encourages guests to come dressed for the theme or in a costume of their choice for a chance to take home prizes for best female costume, best male costume, and best group costume. For some inspiration, check out our favorite costumes from last year's event. Free drinks will flow all night from five premium Bacardi bars plus wine and beer bars. The shindig will host three stages with performances by Patrick & the Swayzees, the State Of, and Tamboka, along with dance-floor beats provided by DJ A-Train. Party for a good cause and help protect and preserve Vizcaya. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $140 to $3,000 via vizcayahalloween.org.

EXPAND Get your best couple's look ready. Photo by Chris Carter

3. Halloween at the Biltmore Hotel. Legend has it that Coral Gables' stately hotel is haunted by the ghosts of gangsters. Dubbed by New Times as one of the best places to spot ghosts in Miami, the Biltmore is arguably the creepiest place to kick off the ghoulish weekend. The annual celebration held in the Country Club Ballroom will offer an open bar, a buffet dinner, entertainment, and a costume contest with prizes. Costume categories include most creative, spookiest, and best couple. And if you’re brave enough, rent a room, march your drunk zombie ass upstairs, and spend the night at the nearly 100-year-old hotel. 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-8066; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $110 to $130 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Leave the kids at home for this adults-only event at the Miami Children's Museum. Photo by Karli Evans

4. Something's Brewing After Dark. Leave the kids at home for this adults-only event at the Miami Children's Museum, benefiting the museum's Very Important Potential Program. Beer enthusiasts will enjoy a selection of local craft brews to accompany bites from Texas de Brazil, Shake Shack, Krave, Barkthins, and other eateries. Bewitch the judges after dark with your best looks during the costume contest, explore what lies behind the walls of the haunted house, and get down with Miami's DJ Laz and DJ Vertigo. Bonus: Valet parking is free. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 21, at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Tickets cost $75 via somethingsbrewing.michimu.net.

The eighth-annual Nightmare on the Beach will hit the sands of Lummus Park for a night of evil fun. Photo by George Martinez

5. Nightmare on the Beach: Dark CarnEvil. Just when you thought your most horrifying evil clown nightmares were starting to subside, the Dark CarnEvil is coming to town. The Little Lighthouse Foundation's eighth annual Nightmare on the Beach is hitting the sands of Lummus Park for a night of evil fun. The beachside bacchanal on 12th Street and Ocean Drive is serving up top shelf cocktails, beer, and wine all night along with tasty bites and live entertainment. Is it really Halloween if you aren't spending it on South Beach with 1,200 freaks? 9 p.m. Friday, October 27, at Lummus Park, 12th st. and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-401-3949; thelittlelighthouse.org/NOTB. Tickets cost $183 plus fees via wantickets.com.

Its going down in Wynwood on All Hallows' Eve. Courtesy of HalloWYN

6. HalloWYN. It's going down in Wynwood on All Hallows' Eve at the self-proclaimed "largest free block party in Miami." Cauldrons will be brewing special potions at bars across the fest along with over 20 food vendors serving tasty local fare. Get down to the sounds of local Miami DJs, watch live art in true Wynwood fashion, and shop till' you drop at the artisan market. Sharpen your fangs and dress to kill for a chance to win cash prizes at the costume contest. Don't forget to RSVP for a free drink. 7 p.m Tuesday, October 31, at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; hallowynblockparty.com. Admission is free.

The bar's costume contest is offering a whopping $1,000 for first place. Photo by George Martinez

7. Halloween Costume Contest at Foxhole. Halloween forecast: an epic bash with a high chance of cash. The stakes are high at this back alley speakeasy, so we hope you have your glue gun handy. The bar's costume contest is offering a whopping $1,000 for first place in the competition, $500 for second place, and a $250 bar tab for third place. DJ Tony G and Iron Lyon will be providing the grooves at the South Beach annual spooktacular. Will you be the one to take home all of that the cash? Start getting creative and slay the competition. 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com. Admission is free.



Kick off your Saturday night at the Monsters Ball. Photo by George Martinez

8. The Monsters Ball: Epic Hotel's Halloween Costume Party Under The Stars. Ghouls and goblins, werewolves and zombies, can spend a night in elegance up top on the hotel's 16th floor. Party under the stars and dance poolside to the grooves of DJ GQ of Y-100/iHeart Radio as you take in stunning panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami River. The Monsters Ball is the perfect place to kick off your Saturday night as you boo-ze it up (see what we did there?) during the three hour open bar ($75). A night of hocus pocus awaits with special surprise performances. 6 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at Kimpton EPIC Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $8.54 to $757.36 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND 'Tis the season for blood, capes, and fangs. Photo by Karli Evans

9. Once Bitten Halloween Costume Party. 'Tis the season for blood, capes, and fangs. Alcohol thirsty vampires can sink their fangs into Hyde Beach's signature cocktails. As the fog hangs over the moon and lights up the SLS Hotel this Halloween weekend, costumed revelers will spend a night dancing in the retro lounge, and from what we've seen in the past, probably engaging in some serious poolside shenanigans. Show off your ghoulish garb at this South Beach hotspot. And if you're feeling extra feisty, reserve a table. 9 p.m. Friday, October 27, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Tickets cost $20 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Head to Wynwood on Halloween night. Photo by Monica McGivern

10. Nightmare on 23rd Street. Maneuvering through Miami's red velvet ropes is a real life nightmare on South Beach. But what if we told you that your costume could win you a free VIP table plus a cash reward on 23rd street? Start getting those over the top costumes ready. Practice your Thriller moves, head to Wynwood and dance the night away, and munch on some grub from the stationed food trucks. The Halloween fiesta is offering free entry and a complimentary drink for the first 300 guests, so be sure to register here. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at La Garage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-241-9318; facebook.com/LAGARAGEWYNWOOD. Register for free entry via eventbrite.com.

