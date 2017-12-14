Miami's Biggest Art and Culture Stories of 2017

As you might have noticed during the annual mayhem of Art Basel, Miami has become increasingly cultural. The year 2017 continued that trend with the opening of venues for arts and entertainment, creative responses to a scary storm, and the anniversary of one very special tattoo session. These are New Times' most popular arts and culture stories of the past year.

Frost Science

1. The Frost Museum of Science. Like a gigantic magnet, the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami attracted 28,208 people its opening week. In just seven days, Frost Science welcomed about 10 percent of the total number of visitors that its nearby sister museum, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), received in its first year. No wonder, then, that New Times' tips for cheap or free admission to Frost Science tops this list. Read more here.