Miami's Best Cultural Events of the 2016-17 Season

Narciso Rodriguez Inez and Vinoodh

OCTOBER

"Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism"

October 9 through January 8, 2017, at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; thefrost.fiu.edu.

From creating Michelle Obama's 2008 election-night victory duds to conquering the runway with his signature style, Cuban-American fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez has skyrocketed to couture fame. At the Frost, you can catch his museum debut featuring more than 40 of the gowns that have made his label a landmark name in the trade.

Gems

October 13 through 16 at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; gems2016.miamifilmfestival.com.

This year's minifest, a precursor to the giant film festival in November, features 13 films, including rock documentaries about the Rolling Stones and Iggy Pop, darlings of film festivals from Cannes, and female-driven projects such as the Florida premiere of Certain Women and Christine, which tells the tale of a Sarasota TV reporter who shot herself live on the air. Read more about Gems on page 14.

"Nora Chipaumire: Portrait of Myself as My Father"

October 14 and 15 at Matt Baiamonte's Boxing Club, 222 NW 27th ST., Miami; miamilightproject.com.

The Zimbabwe-born, Brooklyn-based performer returns to the Magic City with her brutal meditation on African masculinity and the father from whom she is estranged. Copresented by the Miami Light Project and MDC Live Arts, Chipaumire's visceral reflections on stereotypes of black manhood promise to deliver a sensory knockout blow.

New World Symphony Season Opener

October 15 at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu.

The renowned New World Symphony kicks off its 29th year with a spectacular musical program. Led by conductor Michael Tilson Thomas (that's MTT for symphony fans), the performance will feature Johannes Brahms' version of Haydn's regal Saint Anthony's Chorale. He'll be joined by Emanuel Ax, a world-renowned pianist, for two expert concertos: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto, showing the expertise of the master; and Arnold Schoenberg's Piano Concerto, a challenging, rhythmic composition.

After

October 27 throuhg November 13 at the Carnival Studio Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org.

Bullying, harassment, and intimidation have become common threats for many teenagers in American schools. Michael McKeever's timely Zoetic Stage production After, making its world premiere, explores the heart-rending story of two families torn apart when an act of bullying has tragic consequences. McKeever is an internationally produced playwright and author of two Carbonell Award-winning plays — Daniel's Husband and Clark Gable Slept Here — while the production opens under the direction of Zoetic Stage cofounder Stuart Meltzer.

NOVEMBER

Seu Jorge Presents The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie

November 4 at the Faena Theater Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; rhythmfoundation.com.

Seu Jorge, one of Brazil's quirkiest contemporary crooners, was introduced to American audiences in his much-celebrated role as Pelé dos Santos, a singing sailor in the Wes Anderson film The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. For the movie, he performed several David Bowie songs in Portuguese. To commemorate Bowie's recent passing, Jorge has created a nautically inspired tribute to Ziggy Stardust for the stage. Featuring screens crafted like boat sails depicting the cult film's scenes, the dazzling production will also feature sets and costumes designed by Anderson's team.

Miami Book Fair

November 13 through 20 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-237-3528; miamibookfair.com.

Marking its 33rd edition, our nation's biggest celebration of all things book-related returns to Miami with ambitious programming appealing to every generation. Hundreds of authors are on tap to speak and read from their works, including Jeffrey Toobin, Dave Barry, and Padma Lakshmi. This year, #6 WordsMiami! is back by popular demand — the community project invites locals to submit six-word stories inspired by life in South Florida — and favorites will be read on WLRN Radio. Celebrity chefs and cooking demos in a new outdoor kitchen stadium; the freshly announced ReadCaribbean section showcasing regional talent; the street fair drawing 200 exhibitors from across the nation selling their tomes, a crowd favorite; live music and DJs; giant games for the sandbox set; and a food truck bonanza all combine to make this sprawling literary festival a must-attend event. Read more about Miami Book Fair on page 12.

"Julio Le Parc: Form Into Action"

November 18 through March 26, 2017, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org.

This exhibit marks the Argentine artist Julio Le Parc's first solo U.S. museum show and boasts upward of 50 of his works, including large-scale installations, created between 1958 and 2013. Culled from public and private collections from across Europe, Latin America, and the United States, this comprehensive survey of the influential yet little-known talent's interactive kinetic oeuvre explores Le Parc's trailblazing contributions toward erasing the boundaries between museum guests and his artwork.

"Thomas Bayrle"

November 29 through March 26, 2017, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org.

The first major survey of the German artist's work in an American museum reflects Bayrle's far-reaching exploration of the impact of technology on our lives today. The show boasts 75 works ranging from painting to sculpture, video, and collage, including an installation created for ICA's Atrium Gallery. The show teeters from Bayrle's fascination with Venezuelan terrorist Carlos the Jackal, to depictions of sexual acts as joyful expressions, to the mutation of celebrities in our media-saturated world.

Steve Parker's Traffic Jam

November 30 through December 3 at various Miami-Dade locations. Presented by MDC Live Arts; 305-237-3010; mdclivearts.org.

There's a reason Miami is ranked among the worst for traffic congestion in the nation, and this performance puts the Magic City's traffic problems front and center. Parker's bleeding-edge interactive performance project invites the community to create compositions employing multifarious wheeled vehicles and musical instruments to explore the nature of composition by raising a clamor on our streets you can probably hear all the way to Broward.

Nora Chipaumire's Portrait of Myself as My Father Photo by Elise Fitte-Duval

DECEMBER

Art Basel Miami Beach

December 1 through 4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, and various other Miami-Dade locations; artbasel.com.

Boasting 269 of the world's premier international galleries, ABMB attracts rhinestone-studded celebs and art-world glitterati to South Beach and its environs unlike any other event on the season's calendar. Programs include galleries selected from 29 countries ranging from North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The 20th- and 21st-century works by more than 4,000 artists at the Miami Beach Convention Center and various nearby venues showcase everything from painting to sculpture, installation, and video in a wide arsenal of styles and genres that boggle the senses. The vast sprawl and scope of the 15th edition of ABMB is expected to draw tens of thousands to our region and deliver an early Christmas boom for local businesses. Read more about Miami Art Week on page 8.

Avenue Q

December 1 through 4 at the Aventura Arts & Culture Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002; aventuracenter.org.

"What do you mean I can't do what my heart desires and don't have a special purpose in life?" This whimsical, side-splitting, part-puppet, part-human extravaganza attempts to answer those existential musings for those of us still struggling to grow up. The production earned a Tony Award "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Book, and Score when it was first brought to the stage. Hatched from the fertile minds of Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with a book penned by Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q is a coming-of-age parable that satirizes anxieties about entering adulthood and was inspired in part by Sesame Street. The Slow Burn Theatre Company's revival tells the story of Princeton, a recent college grad who moves way out to the boonies, where a bunch of misfits help him get a handle on life.

Kurios

December 10 through January 8, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 877-9-CIRQUE; cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.

The flexible, fearless, and fantastical world of Cirque du Soleil returns to Miami in December with Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities, a show set, in typical Cirque fashion, inside a curio cabinet. Performed beneath the iconic blue-and-yellow swirled big top beside Hard Rock Stadium, the show follows the Seeker, a character who discovers a strange community of characters living inside his otherwise ordinary furniture. The show premiered in 2014 in Montreal to reviews applauding its fantasy elements and over-the-top stylings. Acrobatics, dancing, music, stunts, and Cirque's characteristic clowns are all in store for audiences when the show travels to Miami.

An American in Paris

December 27 through January 1, 2017, at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org.

We can't think of a better way to ring in the New Year than watching the curtains rise on this riveting tale of love and intrigue set in the City of Lights in the uncertain wake of World War II. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winning ballet luminary Christopher Wheeldon, this Broadway adaptation of the MGM classic, with its treasured George and Ira Gershwin score, delivers pure romance and enchantment to the stage.

King Mango Strut

December 31 in downtown Coconut Grove; kingmangostrut.org.

This annual parade brings out the weirdest and wackiest qualities of one of South Florida's weirdest and wackiest neighborhoods, where locals dress up to portray the events of the previous year and march through the streets of Coconut Grove. In previous years, participants have skewered political figures such as George Bush to Rick Scott. Considering the political events of the past year, you won't want to miss this year's parade.