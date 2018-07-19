 


Danielle Licata
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Miami Swim Week Models, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross, and Others

World Red Eye | July 19, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 11

Coterie Pop-Up at Faena Bazaar: Women’s contemporary trade show Coterie launched its first fashion and beauty concept store, Coterie: Pop-Up, at Faena Bazaar.

Heidi Klum
World Red Eye

July 12

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates 25th Anniversary Swim Issue with Heidi Klum and Heidi Klum Swim at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the 25th anniversary of its blockbuster swimsuit double-issue with cover star Heidi Klum at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach.

Alessia Rosso and Nick Parlay
World Red Eye

Diesel Celebrates Miami Beach Swim Week at Basement Miami: Diesel kicked off Miami Beach Swim Week with a night of dancing, cocktails, and bowling at Basement Miami. Throughout the night, Venus
X and Nala took over the decks.

Sif Saga
World Red Eye

Wildfox X Delano South Beach Welcome Reception at Delano South Beach: Contemporary women’s clothing brand Wildfox kicked off a takeover of the Delano South Beach with a welcome reception at the Orchard.

Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello
World Red Eye

July 13

Fashion For Breakfast at Cecconi’s – Frankies Bikinis: Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, joined Adrienne Faurote, fashion editor at Marie Claire, for a conversation at Soho Beach House on how she went from being the youngest designer to debut at Miami Swim Week in 2014, to building a global online swimwear
business.

Jaden Smith
World Red Eye

Jaden Smith at LIV: Jaden Smith had the crowd at LIV feeling “Electric” on Friday night as the rapper celebrated his birthday with an insane performance.

Charlotte McKinney
World Red Eye

The Daily Front Row x Coterie Party at Faena Bazaar: The Daily Front Row hosted a party at the Faena Bazaar to celebrate the Coterie Pop-Up created in partnership with Maris Collective.

Rick Ross
World Red Eye

July 14

Rick Ross at Rockwell Fridays: Rick Ross made a celebrity appearance at Rockwell Thursday and left partygoers with an experience of a lifetime.

Eyes on Miami: Miami Swim Week Models, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross, and Others (10)
World Red Eye

Frank Walker at LIV: At LIV, DJ Frank Walker played an insane set, leaving party goers raging until the early Sunday hours.

Eyes on Miami: Miami Swim Week Models, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross, and Others
World Red Eye

Paraiso Fashion Fair Host Gigi C Bikinis Resort + Spring 2019 Runway Show: Paraiso unveiled its brand new Fashion Fair during Miami Swim Week for a weekend of all things fashion runway shows, educational panels,
fashion and lifestyle activations as well as evening concerts and performances.

Molly Constable, Georgia May Jagger, Natalie Nootenbom, and Cassie Amato
World Red Eye

Volcom Ambassador Georgia May Jagger Celebrates Miami Beach Swim Week at Bollare Hub at 1 Hotel South Beach: Volcom ambassador Georgia May Jagger celebrated Miami Beach Swim Week at the at Bollare Hub located at the 1 Hotel South Beach.

Shanina Shaik
World Red Eye

Wildfox X Delano South Beach Pool Party: Wildfox continued the Miami Swim Week celebrations, hosting an epic pool party at the Delano South Beach Pool.

Eyes on Miami: Miami Swim Week Models, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross, and Others (13)
World Red Eye

July 15

Paraiso Fashion Fair Host Maaji Fashion Show: Paraiso Fashion Fair hosted the MAAJI Fashion
Show on Sunday night.

