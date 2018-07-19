Eyes on Miami: Miami Swim Week Models, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 11



Coterie Pop-Up at Faena Bazaar: Women’s contemporary trade show Coterie launched its first fashion and beauty concept store, Coterie: Pop-Up, at Faena Bazaar.

Heidi Klum World Red Eye

July 12



Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates 25th Anniversary Swim Issue with Heidi Klum and Heidi Klum Swim at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the 25th anniversary of its blockbuster swimsuit double-issue with cover star Heidi Klum at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach.