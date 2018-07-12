Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Hosts Open Casting Call This Weekend

Have you ever fantasized about being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model? Well, that dream may come true this weekend.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will make its way to Miami Beach for Swim Week and host an open casting call at the W South Beach on Friday, July 13, and Saturday, July 14.

Rookie hopefuls will be judged by supermodels, including Christie Brinkley, Kate Upton, and Olivia Culpo. Some will be selected to walk in a runway show, which will take place at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at the W.

Brinkley, Upton, Culpo, along with a number of other former cover girls and models and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day, will provide professional modeling tips and tricks and host challenges for the up-and-coming models to compete in.

The panel will then choose 15 to 18 models to walk in Sunday's runway show. American snowboarder and Paralympian Brenna Huckaby will open the show and 2018 cover model Danielle Herrington will close. After the show, one model contestant will land a spot as an SI Swim 2020 rookie.

Since 1964, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has helped shape the careers of numerous supermodels, from Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks to Elle Macpherson, Rachel Hunter, and Bar Rafaeli.

The popular nationwide model contest traditionally hosts open casting calls by asking interested models to post photos and videos with the tags #SISwimSearch and @si_swimsuit. This year, digital submissions closed June 29.

This weekend's three-day event is the magazine's first-ever in-person casting call. As of now, Miami is the only city in which the Sports Illustrated team will host an open call.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Open Casting Call. 9 a.m. Friday, July 13, at the W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Follow signs to check in for the casting; si.com/swimsuit.