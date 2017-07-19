The Hottest Parties of Miami Swim Week 2017

Karli Evans

We’re already halfway through July, which can mean only one thing: Miami Swim Week is coming (cue the Game of Thrones theme music). Miami Swim Week is arguably the largest international trade show for swimwear in the industry. From July 20 through 23, Miami will be jam-packed with runway shows and pop-up shops of brands ranging from luxury swimwear designers (whose ads were probably taken on a yacht in Capri), to newbies in the biz (who are probably showcasing their designs with a strategic Boomerang on their Instagram Story right now).

Although the shows will certainly be great, we all know the best parts of Miami Swim Week are the parties. And this year’s lineup has some fresh new faces, including Sports Illustrated, participating in Swim Week for the first time ever.

With a plethora of invites being shared and posted across social media platforms, it can be hard to determine which Swim Week parties are actually worth attending. To separate the best from the rest, we tapped local fashion blogger and influencer Emilie Sobel of Soul in Stilettos (@emiliesobel) to narrow down the hottest parties to go to (or at least try to get into). Here’s your ultimate party guide to Miami Swim Week 2017.

Thursday, July 20

SWIMMIAMI Opening Party presented by Sports Illustrated and Wall at Wet Deck, W South Beach

Kick off Miami Swim Week at SwimMiami’s Opening Party at the W South Beach’s Wet Deck, presented by Sports Illustrated and Wall. “This is actually the first year SI Swim has participated in Swim Week, so I’m excited to see what they do,” Sobel says. “Wale is performing at this event, so the crowd will be fun and intriguing.”

Sports Illustrated Opening Party. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Wet Deck, W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; swimmiamicollections.com/schedule. RSVP to swimparty@therivieragency.com.

Bollare Basement Party at Basement, the Miami Beach Edition

“My friends at Bollare throw the best events every single time they come to Miami," Sobel says of the style-focused communications company, "so when it comes time for Swim Week, their invites should be at the top of your list." Bollare's Basement party will be hosted by nightlife photographer the Cobra Snake, and Sam Blacky will DJ, "which means the party will be filled with A-list models and influencers from all over," she promises. "A fun way to start off the week.”

Bollare Basement Party. 10 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Basement, the Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; http://basementmiami.com. RSVP to basementparty@bollare.com.

Friday, July 21

Style Saves Swim Fundraiser at the Setai South Beach

Join swimwear shop iShine365 and nonprofit Style Saves for their seventh-annual fashion show fundraiser hosted by megababes Rocky Barnes (@rocky_barnes) and Paulina Vega (@paulinavegadiep). Guests will enjoy the chic atmosphere as well as sponsored cocktails from Tito’s Vodka and Peroni.

Style Saves Swim Fundraiser. 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21, at the Setai Miami Beach, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-520-6000; thesetaihotel.com. Tickets cost $150 via stylesaves.org. Use code ISHINE365 for 40 percent off.

Notte Di Nuotare on Española Way

On Friday, Española Way will be flooded with swimwear enthusiasts sipping Peronis and swimsuit models mingling thanks to Notte Di Nuotare, presented by Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The event features acclaimed brands Lila Nikole and Ola Feroz swimwear by Jessica Garcia, accompanied by redesigned vintage army jackets by Josie Bruno. Come to get an eyeful of swimwear fashion and a taste of refreshing Peronis.

Notte Di Nuotare. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, on Española Way between Washington and Pennsylvania Avenues and 14th and 15th Streets, Miami Beach; miamiandbeaches.com. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, July 22

Skandinavian Chic Party at Nautilus Hotel

No plans Saturday night? Head over to the Skandinavian Chic party presented by the Perfect V at the Nautilus Hotel, featuring designs by North, Demadly, Gestuz, Hanne Bloch, and Ganni, and DJ sets by Taryn Manning and Mia Holdgaard. "Taryn Manning is DJ'ing, so you know this will be a fabulous party with great music," Sobel says. "Plus, I love going to the Nautilus for parties. A great vibe and always a good time."

Skandinavian Chic Party. 9 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305- 503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach. RSVP to perfectv@funkshion.com.

Sunday, July 23

Jade Presentation at the Doheny Room, Delano

Continuing the festivities, Ron Barceló joins forces with Jade Swim at the Doheny Room to feature a sensual preview of their new line. Models will strut in the brand's signature vibrant techno-fabric and mesh swimwear as all enjoy an open bar of Barceló specialty cocktail Pretty Girl, Barceló’s answer to a skinny mojito. “Anything at Doheny Room will be packed with models and beautiful people. This is going to be a great event to grab a cocktail and just enjoy a presentation rather than a runway show,” Sobel says.

Jade Presentation. 9 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Doheny Room, Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-2000; sbe.com/nightlife/locations/doheny-room-at-delano. RSVP to swim@taraink.com.

Swim Week Party at East, Miami

Join Peroni, Brickell City Centre Retailers, and East, Miami for an afternoon of fun in the sun. Chill out with an ice-cold Peroni, check out the latest summer styles from Brickell City Centre retailers, and enjoy beats by Miami fave DJ YSL.

Swim Week Party. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at East, Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 305-712-7000; east-miami.com. Free and open to the public. RSVP here.

Shaker Sunday Swim Week BBQ at the Freehand Miami

Kick back after a wild weekend of Swim Week parties at the Freehand Miami’s Swim Week BBQ. For the fourth year in a row, the hotel invites attendees to wear the new swimwear they picked up during Swim Week and come hang poolside. Expect music by More or Less, featuring Brother Dan, Tony Disco, Deejay Ray, and Klauss.

Shaker Sunday Swim Week BBQ. 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com/miami. Free and open to the public.

