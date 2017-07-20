Eight Miami Swim Week Designers to Watch

EXPAND Revel Rey swimwear is known for its one-of-a-kind prints. Courtesy of Revel Rey

Miami Fashion Week was just two months ago, but Miami's style-obsessed community is already breathlessly anticipating the return of the city's most iconic fashion and trade show event. Miami Swim Week returns to our shores this weekend, and the runway lineup is chock-full of barely there swimwear designs Miamians love to covet . If you're intent on hitting the sand in style next summer, look for these eight Miami Swim Week designers on your next trip to the boutique — or, if you've scored an invitation to their shows, on the runway.

1. Revel Rey

Combining fashion and art with unique handmade prints, Revel Rey Swimwear is a favorite among Miami's boho-inclined babes. Created by designer Aubrey "Rey" Swanson, Revel Rey is inspired by Swanson's travels to far-flung destinations like Bora Bora and Maui. The brand's signature hand-painted prints are never done twice – meaning your Spring/Summer '18 bikini won't ever be reproduced. A big bonus: All of Revel Rey's pieces are reversible, giving you double the bang for your buck. Following a general trend across the swimwear industry, expect off-the-shoulder balconettes , cheeky bottoms, and tropical prints.

Revel Rey Swimwear at the Planet Fashion show. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Hyde at the SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. RSVP to events@planetfashiontv.com.

EXPAND A shot from Lolli Swim's latest campaign. Courtesy of Lolli Swim

2. Lolli Swim

Every California cool girl turns to Lolli Swim when she wants to make a splash at an L.A. pool party. Known for her playful aesthetic and candy-coated pastel shades, designer Vy Nguyen grew up in Southern California, and her swimwear line reflects her sun-kissed youth. A self-described "girly girl," Nguyen manages to bring a racy thrill to her otherwise sweet bikinis and one-pieces. Look for seashell-shaped bikinis, polka-dot pink one-pieces, and feminine accents like bows and frills. Often styled with ruffle socks and jelly shoes, the Lolli Swim show will be filled with inspiration for the Miami girl who dreams of California.

Lolli Swim at Funkshion Swim. 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Collins Park Funkshion Tent, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; funkshion.com. By invitation only.

3. For Love and Lemons

If you spend way too much time surfing the online clothing boutique Revolve, you're already well-acquainted with For Love & Lemons. A brand that's both feminine and ultrasexy, For Love & Lemons only recently entered the swimwear and lingerie market after its ready-to-wear pieces wound up being a major success. BFF founders Gillian Rose Hall and Laura Kern – who originally hail from landlocked Wyoming – modeled their swimwear line after the brand's flirty spirit. Barely there bikinis, rife with cut-out shapes placed in all the right places, are adorned with ruffles, lace, and desert-toned shades. Best of all, the For Love & Lemons show immediately follows the Lolli Swim runway event – so you don't have to worry about crossing the city in time for the next show.

For Love & Lemons at Funkshion Swim. 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Collins Park Funkshion Tent, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; funkshion.com.

EXPAND Hot as Hell keeps it effortlessly sexy. Courtesy of Hot as Hell

4. Hot as Hell

As the name implies, Hot as Hell was designed to cause a stir in more ways than one. Designer Sharleen Enster set out to create a line that was both simple and eco-conscious, adhering to best practices for making sustainable fashion that's chic and ethically produced. Rather than churning out a stream of hyper-trendy looks, Hot as Hell focuses on creating timeless pieces that never go out of style. Expect an array of swimsuits and ready-to-wear resort apparel with sheer-paneled accents and classic colors, with the occasional botanical print tossed into the mix.

Hot as Hell at SwimMiami. 9 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the SwimMiami tent, 427 22nd St., Miami Beach; swimmiamicollections.com.

EXPAND Kaohs swimwear will make an appearance during Miami Swim Week. Courtesy of Kaohs

5. Kaohs

If simplicity and seamless fitting is your thing, you won't want to miss the Kaohs catwalk. Inspired by three seemingly unrelated styles — boho, surf, and skate — Kaohs comes together to offer both edgy design and foolproof wear, so you can do anything and look good while doing it. Designed by Tess Hamilton and Ali Hoffman, two women who barely knew one another but bonded over their determination to bring style to sport, Kaohs swimwear is rarely over-the-top. Instead, the line focuses on designing form-fitting bikinis and one-pieces with plenty of racy accents in neutral tones. Paying mind to the versatility of chosen fabrics and aesthetic details, Kaohs is an up-and-coming swimwear line to keep your eye on.

Kaohs at SwimMiami. 10 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the W Hotel South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; swimmiamicollections.com.

6. Minimale Animale

With plenty of attitude and all-around comfort, Minimale Animale is one of the more anticipated swim shows on deck during Miami Swim Week. Designer Cassandra Kellogg, a former stylist based in Venice Beach, founded the line as a solution to her surf-meets-skin lifestyle. The brand's swimwear, which as the name suggests

leaves little to the imagination, is founded on the premise that swimsuits should be practical and totally sexy. Interestingly, Kellogg once told Nasty Gal in an interview that many of her swimsuits are inspired by Miami Vice, quite possibly making this ultrasexy brand the quintessential look for hard-partying Miami girls. Tiny bikinis, strappy one-pieces, and minimal fabric are brand trademarks

Minimale Animale at SwimMiami. 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the SwimMiami tent, 427 22nd St., Miami Beach; swimmiamicollections.com.

7. Maaji

If bursts of color and tropical prints are your thing , snag a front row seat at the Maaji show. The Colombian-based swimwear line effortlessly combines varying colors and patterns to create a boho-inspired beach look that's perfect for hitting the sands or a swanky pool soiree. From flirty off-shoulder looks to boyish bottoms and supportive tops, Maaji swimwear is the perfect companion for that Balinese vacation you've been dreaming of.

Maaji at Funkshion Swim. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Setai Hotel, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; funkshion.com.

EXPAND Seafolly is one of Australia's oldest brands. Courtesy of Seafolly

8. Seafolly

Australian girls understand that functionality is key to summer swimwear. Seafolly, one of Australia's most beloved swimwear brands, is their designer of choice. One of the country's oldest and most recognized brands, Seafolly is made for the beachgoer who doesn't want to think too much about what to wear; understated prints and simple, straightforward design are hallmarks of the brand. The Seafolly show is always one of the highest anticipated for the brand's consistency, so do your best to grab a coveted seat.

Seafolly at Funkshion Swim. 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Setai Hotel, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; funkshion.com.

