The Ten Best Spa Deals for Miami Spa Month 2017

EXPAND Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

If you're in need of some rest and relaxation, good news: Miami Spa Month returns July 1. The two-month special offers the city's most exclusive spas at discounted pricing. That 90-minute hot stone massage you've been eyeing? It's time to make a reservation.

The citywide initiative, curated by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, runs until the end of August. This year's spread includes a range of services, including poolside massages inside personal cabanas, facials, hot stones, tea-inspired aromatherapy, and boozy mashups. Expect sizable savings, such as treatments priced at $109 or $139 for 30- to 90-minute sessions.

It's hard to keep track of the dozens of discounts. That's why we did the math. All you have to do is lie back and relax. Here are the ten best deals of Miami Spa Month 2017.

Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

1. Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau

Head to the Fontainebleau's 40,000-square-foot spa for a workday bonus treatment available Monday through Thursday. Try an aromatic 80-minute Swedish massage, an 80-minute silk collagen antiaging facial, or a 100-minute head-to-toe rescue. For even more indulgence, consider the "Twice the Pampering" package, offering a choice of two treatments in one day for $199. You can also take advantage of the spa's amenities, such as a "Water Journey," where you transition through jet baths, rain tunnels, and steam rooms. As a spa guest, you also have access to the Fontainebleau’s pool, beach, and gym for the day. After your treatment, visit La Côte for a $5 glass of rosé. Discounted parking costs $15 and is valid for up to five hours. Visit fontainebleau.com/miamispamonth, call 305-674-4772, or email lapisspa@fontainebleau.com to make an appointment, which is required.

EXPAND Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

2. The Bamford Haybarn Spa at the 1 Hotel South Beach

This South Beach hotel is home to the nation's first location of the U.K.-based Bamford Haybarn Spa. The space, which opened in December 2016, specializes in holistic treatments meant to create a connection between spa guests and nature. We suggest the Himalayan salt stone massage, priced at $139 during Miami Spa Month, nearly $100 off the regular price. The treatment uses warm hand-carved salt stones from the Himalayas, along with Bamford signature oils. All spa guests receive a complimentary beach chair, a glass of house-made kombucha from chef Matthew Kenney’s Plnthouse, and free valet parking. To make a reservation, visit 1hotels.com/south-beach/spa or call 866-615-1111.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Setai

3. The Spa by Themae at the Setai

Find a Paris-based cosmetics and spa experience by Themae at the Setai. Inspired by the art of tea and named for a Japanese tea preparation ceremony, the spa rituals and skincare products are created with extracts from four kinds of teas: red, white, green, and black. Besides providing spa suites, steam rooms, and terrazzo soaking tubs, which overlook the ocean, the Setai's spa also offers a signature massage for $139, though most of the hotel's treatments average about $200 to $400. The 60-minute session works the muscles and skin through firm strokes and comforting movements. After a massage, guests receive access to the hotel's pool and private beach area. Visit thesetaihotel.com/about-spa.php or call 855-923-7908 to make a reservation.

EXPAND Courtesy of Turnberry Isle

4. Âme Spa & Wellness Collective at Turnberry Isle Miami

After a $3 million spa renovation, Turnberry Isle's Âme Spa will participate in Miami Spa Month with an amethyst quartz massage, which employs a heated quartz salt mix meant to clear and detox lungs. There is also salt bath float therapy where guests float in a bath filled with 800 pounds of salt to relax the muscles and body tissues. Before each treatment, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the Swiss showers, the Himalayan salt room, and the aroma, chroma, and music therapy steam room. To make a reservation, visit

amewellness.com or call 305-933-6930.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Miami Beach Edition

5. The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition

At the spa inside the Edition hotel, find a manicure and pedicure offering a coconut milk foot bath, as well as signature skin services such as color therapy and biotic wave technology. The service costs $109 instead of $161. Or opt for the "Model Behavior" facial, priced at $139 instead of $190, which uses an all-natural mask and includes a shoulder and neck massage. For an all-in-one treatment, try the triple exfoliation and massage, discounted to $199 instead of $244, which highlights the spa's three-step exfoliation technique followed by a 50-minute massage. To make a reservation, visit editionhotels.com/miami-beach/spa-and-fitness or call 786-257-4539.

