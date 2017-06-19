Miami Performance International Festival 2017 Asks "What Is Music?"
A performance by Johnny Forever+Gambletron
Miami Performance International Festival
Marina Abramovic. Vito Acconci. Yoko Ono. John Cage. All are performance artists who have caught the world's attention through their experimental, cutting-edge work. The sixth-annual Miami Performance International Festival aims to continue the history and impact of this art form by presenting local and international performance and sound artists in Miami and Miami Beach.
Charo Oquet, founding director of the festival and Edge Zones, the contemporary arts organization that
The theme of the festival's sixth year is "noise and experimental sound" and their intersection with performance. "The idea comes from Dada and John Cage, but even further back,"
The festival consists of three days of live sound, video, and performance, including dance. Admission is free, and donations will go directly to the performers. The fest will present international artists from Chile, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Germany, and Iran. Local performers include Rat Bastard, known as Miami's "father of noise," and musician and composer Bill Orcutt.
Performances will take place inside at Edge Zones Art Center and outside at Miami Beach Botanical Garden.
Musicians Pip & Duane play at a previous fest.
Miami Performance International Festival
The form and content seen in performance
The Miami Performance International Festival is a way of fulfilling a need, giving presence to
Miami Performance International Festival
June 23 through 25 at Edge Zones Art Space, 3317 NW Seventh Ave. Cir., Miami, and Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Visit the miamiperformancefestival.org.
