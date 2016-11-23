Miami New Times' MasterMind Awards 2017: Submissions Open

EXPAND Last year's MasterMind winners and their giant checks. Monica McGivern

Calling all artists, filmmakers, choreographers, musicians, and other creatives: New Times wants to give you some sweet cash, just for making work you love.

The annual MasterMind awards are returning next year, rewarding the best talent in the city with cash grants and citywide recognition. Last year, New Times editors and local art experts selected street artist Magnus Sodamin, performance duo Juleisy and Karla, and video jockey Jason Boogie to receive the honors. Previous winners have included performance artists TM Sisters, experimental dance company Bistoury Theatre, and musician Otto Von Schirach.

This year, we're continuing the search for the best artists, musicians, filmmakers, and other culture producers in the Magic City. MasterMind grants of $750 will be given to each of three winners at Artopia, New Times' annual arts soiree, taking place March 2, 2017, at the Coral Gables Museum. Award finalists, including the winners, will be featured in a special issue of New Times, and will also receive exhibition space at Artopia, putting their work right in front of the community that inspired it.

To be considered, send the following to mastermind@miaminewtimes.com before January 18, 2017:

your name



phone number



email address and home address



a short bio



a description of your work



links or emailed images of your work



a description of your vision for your showcase at Artopia if you become a finalist.





Finalists will be notified by February 1, 2017, and winners will be announced at Artopia.

The deadline to submit is January 18, 2017, so don't wait — one email could help fund your next project.