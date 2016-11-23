menu

Miami New Times' MasterMind Awards 2017: Submissions Open

Artopia 2017: Presale Tickets on Sale Now


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami New Times' MasterMind Awards 2017: Submissions Open

Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Last year's MasterMind winners and their giant checks.EXPAND
Last year's MasterMind winners and their giant checks.
Monica McGivern
A A

Calling all artists, filmmakers, choreographers, musicians, and other creatives: New Times wants to give you some sweet cash, just for making work you love.

The annual MasterMind awards are returning next year, rewarding the best talent in the city with cash grants and citywide recognition. Last year, New Times editors and local art experts selected street artist Magnus Sodamin, performance duo Juleisy and Karla, and video jockey Jason Boogie to receive the honors. Previous winners have included performance artists TM Sisters, experimental dance company Bistoury Theatre, and musician Otto Von Schirach.

Related Stories

This year, we're continuing the search for the best artists, musicians, filmmakers, and other culture producers in the Magic City. MasterMind grants of $750 will be given to each of three winners at Artopia, New Times' annual arts soiree, taking place March 2, 2017, at the Coral Gables Museum. Award finalists, including the winners, will be featured in a special issue of New Times, and will also receive exhibition space at Artopia, putting their work right in front of the community that inspired it.

To be considered, send the following to mastermind@miaminewtimes.com before January 18, 2017:

  • your name
  • phone number
  • email address and home address
  • a short bio
  • a description of your work
  • links or emailed images of your work
  • a description of your vision for your showcase at Artopia if you become a finalist.


Finalists will be notified by February 1, 2017, and winners will be announced at Artopia.

The deadline to submit is January 18, 2017, so don't wait — one email could help fund your next project.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Coral Gables Museum
More Info
More Info

285 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-603-8067

www.coralgablesmuseum.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >