Miami New Times Is Looking for an Assistant Culture Editor

Help us document Miami's art, culture, and music! Photo by Ian Witlen

Miami New Times is looking for a part-time assistant culture editor. The job entails data entry of upcoming concerts as well as music, art, theater, nightclub, and other popular events. This person will assist the arts and culture editor with the calendar section, music listings, and other projects, including the New Year's Eve Guide and coverage of Ultra Music Festival. The ideal candidate will be detail-oriented and dependable; strong references are a must. This is not a writing job but involves some description of events. Send a resumé and three clips to editjobs@miaminewtimes.com. No phone calls, please.

