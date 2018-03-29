Eyes on Miami: Shaq, Gronk, and the Stars of Miami Music Week

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 21

Diplo, Benny Benassi, Cedric Gervais, Ryan Marciano, Sunnery James, Gianluca Vacchi, and Alan Walker at LIV: Miami Music Week got off to an epic start at LIV. Cedric Gervais had party goers dancing into another dimension. Diplo, Benny Benassi, Gianluca Vacchi, and Alan Walker joined in on the fun, and Ryan Marciano and Sunnery James brought the noise when the duo took over the decks.

Yo Gotti World Red Eye

Yo Gotti at Story: Rapper Yo Gotti had party goers buzzing all night long.

Diplo and Virgil Abloh World Red Eye

March 22



Diplo, Virgil Abloh, and Hot Since 82 at Basement Miami: Diplo and Virgil Abloh brought all the noise of Miami Music Week to Basement on Thursday night. Although 2018 is hotter than ever, Hot Since 82 didn’t fail to fire up the tracks as he played his epic set.

Axwell World Red Eye

Diskolab Hosts Axtone Records: Axwell’s Axtone Records returned to the Delano for its annual showcase that’s launched countless artists, anthems, and memories as the must-attend party on South Beach. Talent included Axtone, Bob Sinclair, Dirty South, and others.

Afrojack, David Grutman, Ingrosso, and Tiesto World Red Eye

Hardwell, Afrojack, Tiesto, Ingrosso, Cedric Gervais, and Ryan Marciano at LIV: Hardwell took over the decks for an epic set that had the LIV speakers booming all night. Afrojack, Tiesto, Ingrosso, Cedric Gervais, and Ryan Marciano kicked up the party to another level.

Marshmello World Red Eye

Marshmello and Zoey Dollaz at Story: Marshmello sure wasn’t “Alone” at Story — Zoey Dollaz hopped up on stage for a quick appearance, taking everyone by surprise.

Nervo World Red Eye

Nervo at Wall: Nervo made the crowd go wild as the twin sister-duo took over the decks causing a “Revolution” for another epic night of Miami Music Week celebrations.

Desiigner and Diplo World Red Eye

March 23



Diplo and Desiigner at E11even: Desiigner and Diplo took over the decks for a night of mischief.

Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix World Red Eye

Armani Exchange Celebrates “New Energy | Same Spirit” with Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix at W South Beach: Armani Exchange celebrated its “New Energy, Same Spirit” campaign with an event hosted by Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix at the W South Beach. During the event, Martin Garrix performed a special DJ set alongside surprise guest David Guetta. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton and rapper Desiigner were also in attendance.

DJ Irie, Von Miller, Shaquille O’Neal, and Rob Gronkowski World Red Eye

Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Nervo, Carnage, Alan Walker, A-Trak, and Von Miller at Shaq's Fun House: Global icon, NBA legend and DJ Shaquille O’Neal made Miami Music Week bigger and better than ever with the unveiling of his event concept, Shaq's Fun House. The unprecedented experience featured an over-the-top carnival aesthetic and once-in-a-lifetime back to back DJ set collaborations from the world’s best dance music artists including DJ Shaq Diesel, Diplo, A-Trak, Carnage, Steve Aoki, Nervo, Alan Walker, and Miami’s own DJ Irie, who took over the mic and emceed the event for over two hours. Shaq's Fun House attracted some of the biggest names in sports including Rob Gronkowski, Von Miller, Carlos Dunlap, Duke Johnson and Mark Ingram, as well as notables like Shark Tank’s Daymond John and fashion designer Alexander Wang. The athletes truly got into the fun house spirit as Gronkowski and Von Miller started a dance off, which Shaq joined, causing the crowd to go wild.

Axwell, Ingrosso, and DJ Snake World Red Eye

Ultra Music Festival 2018 Main Stage, Backstage, and VIP Lounge, Day One: The electronic world was orbiting around Downtown Miami last weekend for the 20 anniversary of Ultra Music Festival. Thousands of EDM fans descended into Bayfront Park to kick off the first day of madness at the festival. In honor of Ultra’s 20 year anniversary the lineup featured performances by Axwell, Ingrosso, DJ Snake, Daddy Yankee, Steve Aoki, and Lauren Jauregui. As Day One blurred into the night, attendees raved about insane performances by Armin van Buuren, Oliver Heldens, Hardwell, and Empire of the Sun.

Paris Hilton World Red Eye

March 24



Paris Hilton, Nervo, Konshens, and Chris Zylka at Hyde Beach: Paris Hilton showed Miami how to party when she took over Hyde Beach with fiancé Chris Zylka by her side. Nervo and Konshens helped the crowd rave through the night.

Dada Life World Red Eye

Dada Life at Shore Club: The crowd went bananas at Shore Club because Dada Life was in town.

Gianluca Vacchi, Desiigner and Steve Aoki World Red Eye

David Guetta, Paris Hilton, Steve Aoki, Desiigner, Sunnery James, Gianluca Vacchi, Cedric Gervais, Kaskade, Alec Monopoly, Foodgod, and Chris Zylka at LIV: LIV welcomed returning artist David Guetta, who kicked up the Miami Music Week hype when he took over the club performing an epic set.

Will Smith and Marshmello World Red Eye

Ultra Music Festival 2018 Main Stage, Backstage, and VIP Lounge, Day Two: EDM lovers crowded gates to experience another wild day of the festival's 20th anniversary. Will Smith and Marshmello kicked off the night as Smith made a surprise appearance, welcoming the crowd to Miami by performing his iconic song. Artists Yo Gotti, Afrojack, Halsey, and G-Eazy also took over the stages.

Birdman and Lil Wayne World Red Eye

March 25



Alexander Wang, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Floyd Mayweather, Afrojack, Yo Gotti, Birdman, and Alec Monopoly at LIV on Sunday: Bottles were waving and sparklers flew when LIV on Sunday closed out an insane Miami Music Week weekend with one packed night.

Carl Cox World Red Eye

Carl Cox at Basement Miami: Party goers were “looking at what Carl Cox started’ at Basement Miami Sunday night.

Carnage and Steve Angello World Red Eye

Steve Angello, Carnage, and Chuckie at E11even: E11even closed out Miami Music Week as Steve Angello, Carnage, and Chuckie took turns rotating the decks.

Swedish House Mafia World Red Eye

Ultra Music Festival 2018 Main Stage, Backstage, and VIP Lounge, Day Three: As the stage lights beamed, the electric music world orbited around Downtown Miami providing EDM lovers with the insane sets by Dash Berlin, KSHMR, Nicky Romero, Kaskade, David Guetta, and Afrojack, among others. To close out the epic three-day weekend, the reunion of Swedish House Mafia dominated the stage for a performance that will go down in Ultra history.