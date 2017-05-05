The Ten Best Deals During Miami Museum Month 2017

EXPAND A selection from "Dandy Lion," on view at the Lowe Art Museum during Miami Museum Month. Martell Campbell

May is Miami Museum Month, which means locals can snag some sweet savings to see the best stuff in our city's treasure chest. The gist of the deal is this: Residents score a buy-one-get-one on selected admissions, "join one, see them all" membership savings, or other offers depending upon the museum.

Either way, it'll save you some cash and is the perfect excuse to raise your cultural IQ. Here are ten museums to visit before the end of the month.

The new Frost Science Museum. Frost Science

1. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Miami's downtown science mecca will celebrate its grand opening Monday, May 8, just in time for Museum Month. Experience a three-level aquarium, an artist-designed laser light show, an Everglades experience, and much more. Miami's floating laboratory — AKA the Science Barge — has also been added to the museum's list of assets. The new museum is also offering 10 percent off membership packages, so get one while the discount lasts.

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: $28 per adult, $20 per child aged 2 to 11 (Miami-Dade residents receive 15 percent off admission)

MOCA's exterior view. Photo courtesy of MOCA

2. The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Through May 21, the North Miami hub for contemporary art is presenting "Synergism: Ekaterina and Victor Khromin." The artists, who began their careers in Soviet Russia, are known for creating a new method that combines drawing, sculpture, painting, and collage. MOCA will also host a free outdoor concert by the Haiti Jazz Roots Project at 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 1 to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $5 per person, $3 for children and seniors, BOGO during May

Detail of Toba Khedoori's Untitled (doors) (1995). photo © Joshua White/JWPictures.com, courtesy Regen Projects, Los Angeles and David Zwirner, New York/London

3. Pérez Art Museum Miami

The city's waterfront jewel is displaying works by artist Toba Khedoori in her largest presentation to date. The exhibition includes almost 30 pieces, including two never before seen at a museum, and includes the artist’s more recent oil-on-canvas paintings, along with her earlier large-scale works on paper. Other current exhibitions are artists "Lawrence Weiner: Out of Sight," "John Dunkley: Neither Day nor Night," "Youssef Nabil: I Saved My Belly Dancer," and "John Akomfrah."

Hours: Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: $16 per adult; $12 for seniors, students, and youth; BOGO during May

"More Is More" exhibition on the outside of the Wolfsonian. Courtesy of the Wolfsonian

4. Wolfsonian

The Wolfsonian is hosting two primary exhibits in May. The first is "Modern Dutch Design," a display of Dutch furniture, decorative arts, design drawings, posters, and bookbindings from 1890 to 1940 that explores the evolution of social and political life throughout that period. The second, complementary exhibit, is "More Is More," a wrapping of the Wolfsonian's façcade and lobby with colorful tapestry and batik-inspired patterns by artist Christie van der Haak.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (free 6 to 9 p.m.), Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Admission: $10 per adult; $5 for seniors, students with ID, and children aged 6 to 12; BOGO during May

A photograph of a couple in Tropic in the early 1990s. Courtesy of HIstoryMiami

5. HistoryMiami

If you want to see what Miami was like in the '90s, look no further than HistoryMiami's current exhibition, "Tropical Wildlife." The show includes photos of an eclectic collection of Miamians from 1991 to 1996, pulled from the "Tropical Wildlife" column of Tropic magazine, an old-school publication of the Miami Herald. The museum will also host several Hands on History events throughout the month, including “If You Decide to Go to the Moon" (May 6), “Roaring Rockets” (May 20), and “What’s Out There" (May 27).

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Admission: $10 per adult, $8 for seniors and students with ID, $5 for children aged 6 to 12; BOGO during May

