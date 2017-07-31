Miami Motel Stories Will Transform a Little Havana Hotel into a Performance Space

EXPAND Juan C. Sanchez, right, wrote the play that inspired the Miami Motel Stories series. Courtesy of Miami Hotel Stories

Little Havana’s first boutique hotel is getting its own play.

This fall, Miami Motel Stories will use immersive theatre to narrate Miami history at the historic Tower Hotel in Little Havana. Inspired by Paradise Motel, a play written by local playwright Juan C. Sanchez, Miami Motel Stories in a spin on the original piece. The story featured the lives of people who stayed in the same room at the motel, from the 1950s up to current day. The idea was to create a timeline of the evolution of the neighborhood and the people who helped shape it.

“We are telling the story of the history of the neighborhood through the decades,” said Tanya Bravo, founder and artistic director of Juggerknot Theatre Company. “And we’re telling the story of the building and how important that has been to the community through time. It’s about the people and the building itself and what it’s been, throughout time. It’s been a hospital during WWII. It’s been home to the Young Women’s Christian Association. It’s been apartment buildings, and even hosted some of the greatest jazz musicians,” Sanchez added.

The project began when Miami’s Juggerknot Theatre Company won a Knight Arts Challenge grant. Later, Chivas Regal joined the project as a presenting sponsor. The Barlington Group, the developer behind several projects in La Pequeña Habana, also joined the cause.

Because of the elements in Sanchez’s play, the aspect of an immersive and site-specific theatre was a natural fit for the team. The Barlington Group has been renovating the space since last year and will be ready to host the first production in October in honor of the renovated hotel. The play will allow “guests,” or audience members, to walk throughout the first floor of the hotel as they explore different rooms, each of which will have different themes all inspired by stories of real people who lived in Little Havana. They even have a cafecito room where the neighborhood chismosa will catch attendees up with the latest gossip while sharing a colada with the “neighbors.”

Upstairs, a three-track storyline will engage two guests at a time in each room for 10 minutes. Each room will tell a cohesive story which will be tied together in the final room.

Little Havana is kicking off the three-neighborhood series of productions. Miami Motel Stories plans to stage its next production in Overtown, and the third location is still under wraps.

“It’s a great way to disrupt the way we think of space and theater, developing this different conversation between the artistic community and these developers we’re feeding into one another,” Bravo said. “We’re telling the story of these neighborhoods, and we’ll tell the stories of these buildings, and in turn, developers are giving us the space. It’s a beautiful turn of energy. It’s quite magical.”

Miami Motel Stories: Little Havana. Friday, October 27, with more dates to be announced, at the Tower Hotel, 1450 SW Seventh St., Miami; juggerknottheatrecompany.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35.

