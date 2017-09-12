Hurricane Irma: Miami Malls and Shop Reopenings

Do you shop when you're stressed? If so, you'll be excited to hear that many Miami-area malls are reopening after Hurricane Irma. And even if you're saving your money for home repairs or new hurricane shutters, you could probably use some time outside your home in a safe setting. Here are the malls where you can do just that, and those that are still closed. This post will be updated as reopenings are announced.

Aventura Mall. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Will close at 5 p.m. while Miami's curfew is in effect. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com.

