 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Hurricane Irma: Miami Malls and Shop Reopenings
Dana Hoff

Hurricane Irma: Miami Malls and Shop Reopenings

Ciara LaVelle | September 12, 2017 | 9:58am
AA

Do you shop when you're stressed? If so, you'll be excited to hear that many Miami-area malls are reopening after Hurricane Irma. And even if you're saving your money for home repairs or new hurricane shutters, you could probably use some time outside your home in a safe setting. Here are the malls where you can do just that, and those that are still closed. This post will be updated as reopenings are announced.

Aventura Mall. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Will close at 5 p.m. while Miami's curfew is in effect. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com.

Related Stories

Bal Harbour Shops. Reopening Wednesday, September 13. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-866-0311; balharbourshops.com.

Brickell City Centre. Reopening Wednesday, September 13. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-350-9922; brickellcitycentre.com.

Dadeland Mall. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Will close at 5 p.m. while Miami's curfew is in effect. 7535 N Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-665-6226; simon.com.

Dolphin Mall. Closed Tuesday, September 12, until further notice. Portions of the mall are still without power. 11401 NW 12th St., Miami; 305-365-7446; shopdolphinmall.com.

The Falls. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, form 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. 8888 SW 136 St., Miami; 305-255-4571; simon.com.

Miami International Mall. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Will close at 5 p.m. while Miami's curfew is in effect. 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 305-593-1775; simon.com.

The Shops at Merrick Park. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 12 p.m. 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 305-529-1215; shopsatmerrickpark.com.

Sawgrass Mills. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; 954-846-2300; simon.com.

The Shops at Sunset Place. Closed until further notice. 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-663-0482; shopsunsetplace.com.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >