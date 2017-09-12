Hurricane Irma: Miami Malls and Shop Reopenings

Do you shop when you're stressed? If so, you'll be excited to hear that many Miami-area malls are reopening after Hurricane Irma. And even if you're saving your money for home repairs or new hurricane shutters, you could probably use some time outside your home in a safe setting. Here are the malls where you can do just that, and those that are still closed. This post will be updated as reopenings are announced.
Aventura Mall. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Will close at 5 p.m. while Miami's curfew is in effect. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com.
Bal Harbour Shops. Reopening Wednesday, September 13. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-866-0311; balharbourshops.com.
Brickell City Centre. Reopening Wednesday, September 13. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-350-9922; brickellcitycentre.com.
Dadeland Mall. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Will close at 5 p.m. while Miami's curfew is in effect. 7535 N Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-665-6226; simon.com.
Dolphin Mall. Closed Tuesday, September 12, until further notice. Portions of the mall are still without power. 11401 NW 12th St., Miami; 305-365-7446; shopdolphinmall.com.
The Falls. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, form 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. 8888 SW 136 St., Miami; 305-255-4571; simon.com.
Miami International Mall. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Will close at 5 p.m. while Miami's curfew is in effect. 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 305-593-1775; simon.com.
The Shops at Merrick Park. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 12 p.m. 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 305-529-1215; shopsatmerrickpark.com.
Sawgrass Mills. Reopening Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; 954-846-2300; simon.com.
The Shops at Sunset Place. Closed until further notice. 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-663-0482; shopsunsetplace.com.
