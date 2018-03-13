Airing Tonight on PBS, Zenú Takes Viewers on a Surreal Journey Down the Little River

Where would Miami be without water? The city is surrounded by it: ocean to the east, sprawling wetlands to the west, and in between a vast network of canals and rivers, including one that gives the city its name. Locals tend to take all of this blessed agua for granted. When was the last time you went to the beach, for instance?

But Claudio Marcotulli, a Venezuelan filmmaker, thinks of the water differently. In the Little River, passing through northern Miami, he’s found an unlikely muse. After years of living by and canoeing on the river, he made a movie about it.

“The first time that he took me on the river,” says Roxana Barba, the film’s producer, “when we would go under the bridges, he would show me how the light filters and the mood that’s created by all these shadows and faces.”