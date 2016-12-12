Miami-Made Film Moonlight Earns Six Golden Globe Nominations

EXPAND Courtesy of A24

The next step on Moonlight's road to the Oscars played out this morning when the Golden Globes announced its 2017 nominations. The film, based on a play by Miami native Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by fellow Miamian Barry Jenkins, earned six nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including best picture and best screenplay.

Other nominations are for Jenkins himself, for best director; supporting actor Mahershala Ali, who plays a mentor to main character Chiron; supporting actress Naomie Harris, who plays Chiron's mother; and for composer Nicholas Britell, for best original score.

Moonlight earned near-universal praise when it opened in October. The film tells the story of a boy growing up in Liberty City and coming to terms with his sexuality in childhood, during his teenage years, and as an adult. It's based on McCraney's original play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. McCraney and Jenkins connected via local film collective Borscht Corporation.

Last week, Jenkins, McCraney, and some of the film's actors met onstage at Miami Beach Cinematheque for a deep dive into the process of creating the film.

Other leading films that received Globes nominations include La La Land, Hell or High Water, and Florence Foster Jenkins. The awards ceremony will take place January 8.

Moonlight is showing in theaters.

