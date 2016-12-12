menu

Miami-Made Film Moonlight Earns Six Golden Globe Nominations

100 Creatives: Jason Jeffers, the Filmmaker Unveiling the Real Caribbean


Monday, December 12, 2016 at 12:52 p.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Miami-Made Film Moonlight Earns Six Golden Globe Nominations
Courtesy of A24
The next step on Moonlight's road to the Oscars played out this morning when the Golden Globes announced its 2017 nominations. The film, based on a play by Miami native Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by fellow Miamian Barry Jenkins, earned six nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including best picture and best screenplay.

Other nominations are for Jenkins himself, for best director; supporting actor Mahershala Ali, who plays a mentor to main character Chiron; supporting actress Naomie Harris, who plays Chiron's mother; and for composer Nicholas Britell, for best original score.

Moonlight earned near-universal praise when it opened in October. The film tells the story of a boy growing up in Liberty City and coming to terms with his sexuality in childhood, during his teenage years, and as an adult. It's based on McCraney's original play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. McCraney and Jenkins connected via local film collective Borscht Corporation.

Last week, Jenkins, McCraney, and some of the film's actors met onstage at Miami Beach Cinematheque for a deep dive into the process of creating the film.

Other leading films that received Globes nominations include La La Land, Hell or High Water, and Florence Foster Jenkins. The awards ceremony will take place January 8.

Moonlight is showing in theaters.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.

