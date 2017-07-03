For Its Founders, the Miami Independent Film Festival Is a Labor of Love

EXPAND from That Little Drive Thing courtesy of Miami Independent Film Festival

When New Times asked Laura Gasperini, Valentina Vincenzini, and Isabella Roberto - the three women behind the Miami Independent Film Festival - what the most rewarding part of running a film festival is, an uncomfortable silence fell over the table. They stared uncertainly at each other for a moment.

"We just enjoy watching films a lot," said Gasperini, but with the hesitation of someone who doesn't think she's giving the right answer. Vincenzini and Roberto laughed in agreement.

All three are independent film makers from Italy who met in New York City. Vincenzini was writing for a blog and interviewed Gasperini for a story. Later, when Vincenzini had an idea for a short film, she tapped Gasperini to help out.

“She had met other Italians in NY," recalls Gasperini, "and we decided to shoot this film. After the film, if your crew is nice and you work well together, you become really good friends. We became a really attached group.”

Gasperini In this case, the women became so attached that they all wanted to start another project together, but Vincenzini had returned to Rome and Gasperini had followed her work down to Miami. Roberto remained in New York. While it would be harder for the group to make a film scattered across the world, it wouldn't stop them from watching and discussing them together. So with a focus on showcasing independent films, the three created the Miami Independent Film Festival, or Mindie, recruiting much of the remaining crew to be jurors for monthly submissions.

EXPAND from A Jewish Blind Date courtesy of Miami Independent Film Festival

"We started in 2015 with the monthly submissions, we had our first annual film festival last year," says Vincenzini. "It was very small, it was our first experience here in Miami."

"I feel like a lot of film festivals kind of spread out a lot and never make a very small selection of films," continues Gasperini. "That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re small, of course, we’re auto-funded, we have a few sponsors, but everything comes from the submissions. We wanted to make something very cultural, not commercial."

EXPAND from The New Politics courtesy of Miami Independent Film Festival

The monthly competitions receive around 100 submissions, which jurors whittle down to a smaller selection from which Roberto chooses monthly semi-finalists. These semi-finalists are considered for the annual event in Miami. Roberto, Vincenzini, and Gasperini select the winners from the semi-finalist pool after hours of Skyping and phone calls.

"It really takes a long time," Gasperini laughs.

While trying to pick films that showcase the production value independent films are capable of, the three focus the most on interesting, genuine, and original stories. That's what caught their eye with Train Station, the winner of their fiction feature film category. Shot on location in 25 countries, the film was written and created by 40 film makers through CollabFeature, an international collaborative film making group. CollabFeature was started by Ian Bonner and Marty Shea in 2010.

EXPAND from Train Station CollabFeature

"We had made a few short films together which did pretty well on the festival circuit and were looking into making a feature film," explains Bonner. "But making a feature is a much bigger undertaking than a short, both creatively and financially, and we wondered if we could pool resources with other filmmakers like us. Originally we planned on collaborating with just local filmmakers, but as filmmakers around the world started finding out about the project, we quickly expanded to an international operation."

"When we saw it, all of us just said, 'whooooa,'" Gasperini says of the submission for Train Station. Which makes sense, because while watching films may be the selfish motivation of these founders, they stress the importance of film makers at their event being able to network and share resources. That's why this year's programming has expanded to include workshops and a photography exhibit.

EXPAND from Smoke That Travels courtesy of Miami Independent Film Festival

"We’re trying to bring the local to the global. The world to South Beach," explains Vincenzini. "At our festival, you can talk, you can meet other film makers."

"It's very intimate," adds Gasperini.

With tentative plans to expand with a screening committee and an online platform for traveling filmmakers that need access to local talent, Mindie won't be their only avenue for efforts to connect those toiling in independent film. And while they joke about advising young film makers to change careers, they're in it for the long haul.

"Miami is growing culturally," says Gasperini. "We want to be a part of that."

The Miami Independent Film Festival will have screenings at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Miami Beach Cinematheque. All screenings are free and open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. For a complete schedule, visit miamindiefilmfest.com/mindie-2017.

