Miami Film Festival’s GEMS Announces 2017 Lineup

If it’s been too long since you’ve had a dose of the Miami Film Festival, there's good news: GEMS is returning to satiate your filmgoing desires. Now in its third year, the 2017 edition of the fest will take place October 12 through 15 at Miami Dade College's Tower Theater. And the full lineup has plenty to get you excited.

Opening night for GEMS will kick off with Luca Guadagnino’s queer romance Call Me by Your Name, starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, which also serves as the Florida premiere for the film. Following the film will be the opening-night party, A Taste of Alta Italia, in celebration of October’s Italian Heritage Month.

A number of GEMS features this year focus on the Sunshine State, most notable of all being Sean Baker’s The Florida Project. The film will screen October 5 as a festival preview; Baker and others from the production will present the film in person. Additionally, Antonio Mendez Esparza’s Life and Nothing More will receive its U.S. premiere in the very state where it takes place, and the filmmaker will attend.