Miami Film Festival Unveils Selections by Women Directors, Google Seminar Series

EXPAND Nely Reguera's (Maria and Everybody Else) Frida Films

Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival is back with their 34th edition this March and today organizers announced a double dose of excitement for audience members who want more diverse work. Not only is the Google Seminar Series on Gender & Racial Gaps in Film & Tech that launched last year returning with new guests, but the fest will also screen 15 films from around the world, all directed by women.

The Google Seminar Series will consist of discussions with women filmmakers and producers about solutions for gender and racial bias in the film and technology world. Miami Film Festival, being the only major film festival produced and presented by a college or university, hopes the series will pave the way for women who aspire to be in an industry normally dominated by men.

“Now, more than ever, we need a plurality of stories on screen. The Google Seminar Series will feature informative talks from invigorating voices working behind and in front of the camera. Each speaker will address issues and tactics for change in their respective fields, with the aim of preparing those in attendance to make their own moves to become the future decision makers of the film industry,” said Festival programmer Kiva Reardon.

Taking place in the MDC Live Arts Lab, located in MDC’s Wolfson Campus, over March 4 and 5, the series will highlight the following individuals: actress and filmmaker Sarah Gadon; executive director of ARRAY Tilane Jones; film/tv editor of TheUrbanDaily.com and found of Film Fatale NYC, Rebecca Theodore-Vachon; and creators of the Gotham Award winning web series Shugs and Fats, Nadia P. Manzoor and Radhika Vaz.

“We’re ecstatic to return to the Miami Film Festival and have the opportunity to collaborate for a second year on the Google Seminar Series on Gender and Racial Gaps in Film and Tech,” added Daraiha Greene, Google Diversity in Entertainment Ambassador. “It’s critical that we harness the power of the media and film industry to showcase positive role models and encourage women and underserved groups to pursue careers in computer science.”

Susan Johnson's Carrie Pilby The Orchard

The festival will also highlight 15 features directed by women, including a mixture of world, international, North American, and local premieres. Its world premieres include Jeri Rice’s documentary Embargo and Luz Ruciello’s Argentine drama A Concrete Cinema; the international premiere is Alice de Andrade’s Veinte Años.

Other woman-directed features include North America premieres like Maria Ripoll’s Don’t Blame It On Your Karma!, Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Nely Reguera’s Maria (And Everybody Else); and US Premieres including Inés Paris’ The Night My Mother Killed My Father, Claudia Sainte-Luce’s The Empty Box, and Maite Alberdi’s The Grownups.

Of all the categories, the Florida premieres are the most stacked, with six features being showcased: Joan Kron’s Take My Nose...Please!, Nicole Opper’s Visitor’s Day, Jill Campbell’s Mr. Chibbs, Ramu Rau’s League of Exotique Dancers, Leslie Iwerks’ Ella Brennan: Commanding The Table, and Susan Johnson’s Carrie Pilby, which features a star-packed cast including Bel Powley, Nathan Lane, Jason Ritter, and Gabriel Byrne.

Miami Film Festival

March 3-12, 2017. Advance ticket vouchers for Google program on sale now for $9 each or $30 for all at miamifilmfestival.com/google-2017. Advance ticket vouchers on sale now for $13, only $10 for Miami Film Society members, at miamifilmfestival.com/women, or by calling 1-844-565-6433 (MIFF). Regular tickets will go on sale February 10.

