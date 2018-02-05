Miami Film Festival Announces 2018 Lineup, With Tully and Isabelle Huppert

Fans of Juno and Young Adult will be thrilled to hear what Miami Dade College's Miami Film Festival has up its sleeve for 2018. The latest project by director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody will hit the big screen early thanks to MIFF. The 35th-annual festival will open March 9 with Tully, and the director will be in attendance.

“Charlize Theron’s fearless performance as a struggling suburban mother on the brink of losing mental control is made possible by another brilliant collaboration by the creators of Juno and Young Adult,” festival director Jaie Laplante says. “Tully is both a parable and a salve for our stressed-out times. It reminds us all of who we are, and there is no more beautiful way to open our 35th edition than with this film.”

MIFF will also bring one of the world's greatest actresses to the Magic City. Isabelle Huppert will receive the Precious Gem Icon Award March 16 at the Olympia Theater. She will be honored alongside screenings of her films Souvenir and Claire's Camera.