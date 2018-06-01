Stitch Lab Spotlights Central and South American Designers at Miami Fashion Week

It is hard enough for the average designer to get their own fashion brand off the ground, but breaking into the international market can prove to be even more difficult. And if your home base is not exactly considered a fashion capital by traditional gatekeepers, it can be particularly daunting to get noticed on the international stage.

Entrepreneurs Andrea Chediak and Karina Rosendo are hoping to remedy that geographically driven opportunity gap with Stitch Lab, a local fashion "incubator" which aims to showcase the work and talent of designers from Central and South America while providing additional resources for designers to break into wider global markets. "What we really like about the word 'incubator,'" Rosendo says, "is that it means growth; development."

Stitch Lab will host a pop-up showcase featuring the work of 20 designers this afternoon, during Miami Fashion Week. In addition to shopping opportunities for guests, the event will also include a class hosted by celebrity makeup artist Mariela Bagnato and a panel featuring entrepreneurs and fashion influencers, such as blogger and activist Danié Gomez Ortigoza, and Giannina Azar, who is responsible for the creations worn by Jennifer Lopez on her Vegas residency stage.