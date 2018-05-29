Five Miami Fashion Week Events You Won't Want to Miss

Looking for packing inspiration for your summer vacation? With Miami Fashion Week just around the corner, you're in luck.

Taking place this Wednesday, May 30, through Sunday, June 3, MIAFW will return for its third straight year of presenting resort collections from celebrated local and international designers. The event, which last year registered on the official calendar of the Council of Fashion Designers Association (CFDA), will once again show solely resort-wear collections, which means you can expect to see plenty of tropical prints, airy fabrics, and romantic frills. Last year's standouts included a show by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, whose '6 0s- inspired swimsuits and ready-to-wear looks included iridescent fabrics and cheeky prints in bold colors.

This year, aspiring fashion designers and fashionistas won't want to miss a host of runway events and educational symposiums. Here's a roundup of the top five Fashion Week events.

1. Kick Off MIAFW With Your Girl Gang. In celebration of the beginning of Miami Fashion Week, the organizers invite the public to kick off the weekend surrounded by style. Held at Miami's newest luxury fashion mecca, Brickell City Centre, the event will take place inside Saks Fifth Avenue and offer light bites, cocktails, and live entertainment. Most of the designers participating in Miami Fashion Week will also attend this soiree, so bonus points if you show up looking your best in one of their designer frocks. The kickoff party is free and open to the public with an RSVP, so grab your best-dressed posse and celebrate Fashion Week in true Miami style. Send RSVPs to MiamiFashionWeek@quinn.pr. 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 30 at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP.

2. Dreamy Details at Oscar Carvallo Paris. After you've imbibed cocktails to your heart's content, head to Brickell City Centre's top floor for Venezuelan-born designer Oscar Carvallo's runway show. If you, like many Miami fashionistas, frequently walk past Carvallo's Design District storefront dreaming of the kind of event to which you might wear one of his fantastical couture creations, this runway event is for you. Carvallo, whose signature includes elaborate beadwork and ornate gowns, will present a resort-wear collection that's sure to be nothing short of decadent. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30 at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $90 to $125 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Shantall Lacayo will present her resort collection at MIAFW. Courtesy of Miami Fashion Week

3. Fashion-Forward Conversation at the MIAFW Fashion Summit. Between runway shows and trade events, newly established fashion schools and the arrival of couture designer Naeem Khan's headquarters to Miami, Miami's fashion scene is certainly on the rise. MIAFW – which spends a majority of its resources on creating content for Latin American audiences – will this year host an educational summit to complement their runway events. If you're considering a career in fashion or simply want to immerse yourself in industry trends, you won't want to miss this event. Hosting conversations around sustainable fashion between leading fashion industry honchos, the event will include an appearance by Javier Goyeneche, founder and president o f ECO ALF, whose impossibly chic line is made entirely of recycled products. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily from May 30 to June 3 at the Ice Palace Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets cost $45 for general admission, free for MDC students, and all non-MDC students receive a discounted rate via Eventbrite.

4. Agatha Ruiz de la Prada pre-Gala. Madrid-based designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada is known for her ultra playful pieces in textured fabrics and emoji-inspired prints. Stand-outs from last year's collection included a swimsuit made entirely of hot pink clam-shell appliques; another suit featured a three-dimensional fried egg that hung in the center of the garment. This year, Ruiz de la Prada's looks are expected to be no less than spectacular, and she's scheduled for a prime slot during MIAFW. Ruiz de la Prada's show will cap off Friday night's runway events at the Ice Palace Studios, just before VIP guests head over to the Miami Fashion Week gala benefit at the Alfred I. Dupont Center. We'll give an honorable mention to the gala here, since it's being hosted by a still swoon-worthy Antonio Banderas. 7 p.m. Friday, June 1 at Ice Palace Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets range from $90-$125 via Eventbrite.

5. Carolina Estefan to start Saturday Night Right. Though she's based in Colombia, Carolina Estefan has traveled the world in search of her aesthetic – from living in Ecuador and Brazil to studying at Parsons' Paris campus, Estefan has developed a unique perspective that she calls "elegant with a bit of oddity." Making their first appearance at MIAFW, Estefan's garments feature sheer fabrics and feminine touches, which she frequently accents with over-the-top accessories. Estefan's show takes place on Saturday evening, and she'll be followed by Lina Cantillo and well-known Spanish brand Custo Barcelona. 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at Ice Palace Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets range from $90-$125 via Eventbrite.